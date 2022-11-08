Lena Dunham’s House Is Full of Cozy Vibes, Accessible Details, and Maximalist Syle — All in Her Parents’ Backyard

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A comfy bed is of the utmost importance, and I say that as someone who spends a lot of time in my own. For more than two years now, I’ve been sleeping, studying, working, and watching “The Real Housewives” from my little full-sized oasis, but I couldn’t imagine doing so for that long on a stiff, unsupportive mattress. My fellow staffers here at AT agree; they’re constantly trying new bedding products and relaying their favorite finds to you, whether that’s a one-size-fits-all pillow, a cloud-like mattress topper, or a weighted blanket that’s perfect for the wintertime. One of the brands we keep coming back to is Saatva, whose products have made our Best List multiple times now. For a limited time, AT readers can get an exclusive discount of $350 off of $1000 or more by shopping through this link. You can only take advantage of this discount when you click directly through it, so if you see something you like below, make sure to scroll to the top or the bottom of this article to save big. We’ve shared some shop-worthy finds below, so stake out your top picks, and snag them while they’re on sale!

2 DAYS AGO