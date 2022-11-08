ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals

BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16

Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Eagles clinch outright GMAC championship with blowout win on Senior Day

ASHLAND — Austin Brenner gave the Ashland fans something to remember on Senior Day. AU’s fifth-year senior quarterback, Brenner threw five touchdown passes as the 13th-ranked Eagles clinched an outright Great Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 41-10 win over Kentucky Wesleyan at snowy Jack Miller Stadium.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

GMAC title, playoff berth on line when Ashland University hosts Kentucky Wesleyan

ASHLAND — Messaging this week at Jack Miller Stadium has been clear: Kentucky Wesleyan is dangerous. No. 13 Ashland hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in the regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. A win assures the Eagles (8-1, 6-1) of no worse than a share of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship and locks up a playoff berth.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance

Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6

Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
COLUMBIANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker

FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay.
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut

Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy