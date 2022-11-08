Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals
BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16
Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Eagles clinch outright GMAC championship with blowout win on Senior Day
ASHLAND — Austin Brenner gave the Ashland fans something to remember on Senior Day. AU’s fifth-year senior quarterback, Brenner threw five touchdown passes as the 13th-ranked Eagles clinched an outright Great Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 41-10 win over Kentucky Wesleyan at snowy Jack Miller Stadium.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Danville grinds out close victory over Lucas
Danville derailed Lucas' hopes after a 27-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
GMAC title, playoff berth on line when Ashland University hosts Kentucky Wesleyan
ASHLAND — Messaging this week at Jack Miller Stadium has been clear: Kentucky Wesleyan is dangerous. No. 13 Ashland hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in the regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. A win assures the Eagles (8-1, 6-1) of no worse than a share of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship and locks up a playoff berth.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Central Catholic scores early, pulls away from Medina Highland
Toledo Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Medina Highland during this Ohio football game. Toledo Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Medina Highland after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mentor takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Medina
Mentor took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Medina early with a 42-21 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Mentor a 14-0 lead over Medina.
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6
Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker
FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay.
richlandsource.com
Danville overcomes 20-point 4th quarter deficit to stun Lucas
BELLVILLE -- It would have been easy for the Danville Blue Devils to give up. It would have been easy for them to hang their heads and pack it in.
richlandsource.com
Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut
Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills
Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
richlandsource.com
Newark Catholic overpowers Waterford in thorough fashion
Newark Catholic turned in a thorough domination of Waterford 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: New Albany overcomes Upper Arlington
New Albany trucked Upper Arlington on the road to a 20-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. New Albany opened with a 14-7 advantage over Upper Arlington through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake handles stress test to best Westerville South
Uniontown Lake poked just enough holes in Westerville South's defense to garner a taut, 16-7 victory in Ohio high school football on November 11. An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Comments / 0