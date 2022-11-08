Read full article on original website
Guns and the Midterms: What We Know So Far
Some key gun-related news emerging from election night. These races have already been called:. Maxwell Frost, who centered gun violence prevention in his campaign, will be the first Gen Z member of Congress. The 25-year-old was favored to win the solidly blue Orlando-based seat. Mary Moriarty will be the next...
Voices: Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?
Brace for impact. On Thursday evening, former president Donald Trump’s office confirmed the details of his announcement next week at Mar-a-Lago, where he will apparently announce he is running for president a third time. But almost immediately afterwards, Trump himself sidelined the news by throwing the political equivalent of a Molotov cocktail at the entire conservative political establishment, specifically targeting his likely rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.This he did as right-wing media outlets began to blame him for Republicans’ poor performance on Tuesday. As The New York Times reported, the media owned by Rupert Murdoch has gone specifically hard...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
California Struggles to Investigate Fatal Police Shootings
After putting investigations of police shootings in the state’s hands, California struggles to keep up. As part of a law enacted in July 2021, the state Justice Department was tasked with probing incidents of fatal police shootings of unarmed people and reviewing whether officers should be criminally charged. Since then, CalMatters reports, the department has opened 25 cases — and resolved only one of them. Elsewhere in California, ProPublica found, officials in Vallejo have failed to implement more than 40 state DOJ-endorsed reforms to the city’s exceptionally lethal police force.
Republicans Lose Their Midterm Bet on Crime
Young, history-making candidates ran on gun violence prevention — and won. Democrats woke up on Wednesday to a much better electoral performance than polls (and history) had predicted in their first midterm election since President Joe Biden took office. Much of that success is thanks to young voters, many of whom were motivated by gun reform. They elected candidates like Nabeela Syed and Maxwell Frost, who will join state legislatures and the U.S. Congress, on the heels of campaigns that focused heavily on preventing gun violence. Read Chip Brownlee’s report on seven midterm races where gun reform made the difference.
