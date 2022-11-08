Young, history-making candidates ran on gun violence prevention — and won. Democrats woke up on Wednesday to a much better electoral performance than polls (and history) had predicted in their first midterm election since President Joe Biden took office. Much of that success is thanks to young voters, many of whom were motivated by gun reform. They elected candidates like Nabeela Syed and Maxwell Frost, who will join state legislatures and the U.S. Congress, on the heels of campaigns that focused heavily on preventing gun violence. Read Chip Brownlee’s report on seven midterm races where gun reform made the difference.

