Washington, ME

observer-me.com

Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat

After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location

Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten

LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer

FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin's Antiques...
FAIRFIELD, ME
Z107.3

‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Major investment coming to Maine paper mill

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Sappi announced record annual earnings Thursday. As part of that announcement, it said it will invest about $418 million to convert the No. 2 paper machine at its Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to manufacture packaging and specialty papers. That means the machine will go from making coated woodfree graphic paper to solid bleached sulphate board.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
mdislander.com

Granger unseats Foster in district attorney race

ELLSWORTH — Longtime attorney Bob Granger has unseated two-term District 7 prosecutor Matt Foster. “I am still without official word on the final election results but based on the current numbers being reported in the news, it appears my lead remains at about 3 percentage points,” Granger said. “If those numbers hold with the towns that have not yet reported, then I’ll be ecstatic.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Androscoggin County election results: November 2022

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery

If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
BATH, ME

