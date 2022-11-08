Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 timesIngram AtkinsonFairfield, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
observer-me.com
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
Nationwide Grocery Store Chain Closing Central Maine Location
It appears that residents of the Farmington area will soon have one less option when it comes to shopping for groceries. According to an article in the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Save-A-Lot store at the Mount Blue Plaza on Wilton Road in Farmington will soon close its doors for good.
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten
LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
wabi.tv
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
newscentermaine.com
Golden declares CD2 victory ahead of official results
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden made the announcement Thursday morning in Lewiston. Neither AP nor the Maine secretary of state's office have declared a winner.
WMTW
Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin's Antiques...
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
WMTW
Major investment coming to Maine paper mill
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Sappi announced record annual earnings Thursday. As part of that announcement, it said it will invest about $418 million to convert the No. 2 paper machine at its Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to manufacture packaging and specialty papers. That means the machine will go from making coated woodfree graphic paper to solid bleached sulphate board.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
mdislander.com
Granger unseats Foster in district attorney race
ELLSWORTH — Longtime attorney Bob Granger has unseated two-term District 7 prosecutor Matt Foster. “I am still without official word on the final election results but based on the current numbers being reported in the news, it appears my lead remains at about 3 percentage points,” Granger said. “If those numbers hold with the towns that have not yet reported, then I’ll be ecstatic.”
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
WMTW
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery
If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
WMTW
Maine teenager now accused of material support of terrorists in ISIS-inspired plot
PORTLAND, Maine -- Nov. 10, 2022 — The charges against a Waterville teenager the FBI has previouslydepicted as being at the center of an ISIS-inspired plot have gotten more serious with a superseding indictment returned by a grand jury, the U.S, Attormey for Maine announced on Thursday. Xavier Pelkey,...
Comments / 0