Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common
Information in this article is based on research sourced from accredited psychological sites, which are cited within the story. It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single.
How Your Food Choices Affect Your Mental Well-Being
Remember that old saying, "You are what you eat"? It turns out that that saying is partially true. Your physical health, and more specifically your diet, affect your mental health in myriad ways. There is mounting scientific evidence that diet plays a role in mental health, as well as in...
How to Combat Loneliness Within Relationships
When a person is lonely, they may think negatively about their loved one, which often leads to conflict, disharmony, and a lack of connection. Focusing on the breath calms the mind and body, allowing one to see more options and nuance, as well as gain a sense of empowerment. Addressing...
Opinion: Unhealthy Communication in Relationships Manifests In Different Ways
For a long time, I thought that my communication techniques were flawless when it came to my relationships. By talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head, I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Aging Parents And The Truth About Their Longevity
Most of our aging parents are living on longer than they or we expected. It’s great that an elder is part of the family into one’s 80s, 90s and beyond, perhaps living to see grandchildren and great grandchildren. And then there’s the long goodbye and the caregiving that almost inevitably comes with long life. Medical improvements can keep us going, overcoming some of the illnesses and conditions that used to end lives sooner. The question of quality of life remains unanswered–is it worth keeping someone going that long when the body and mind are failing and they can no longer enjoy life? Philosophically, we puzzle over the issue of whether we need to have doctors treat everything a person has, with everything they can for as long as they can, no matter whether it’s painful or intrusive, or both.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly
Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Seniors may be more tired than doctors realized
BOSTON - According to a new survey many older adults are walking about bleary-eyed. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found that a significant number of seniors are not getting enough sleep. More than 5,000 subjects between the ages of 65 and 79 were asked about their sleep habits. Thirty percent said they usually got less than seven hours of sleep a night, 18 percent reported frequent insomnia and poor sleep quality, and one in 10 reported daytime fatigue. About 20 percent reported the regular use of sleep aids. But only 10 percent of older adults reported discussing sleep with their healthcare professional despite the adverse effects of poor sleep on overall health and well-being.
What We All Want and Need but Can't Control
While we may be prewired to seek approval from others, we cannot control whether other people like us. Negative judgments from others may become internalized in the form of an inner critic. By treating ourselves with compassion, we put the self back in self-esteem. Whether it's a slap on the...
How Writing It Out Can Help Estranged Siblings Cope With Grief
Self-directed therapy in a journal with focused content is an effective tool for reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Writing helps to organize thoughts, label emotions, and gain self-confidence, among other benefits. One study found that participants who wrote about their traumas improved their well-being. A survey for my first...
Is Accuracy Enough When Depicting Mental Health on Film?
Many believe that the portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story is accurate. But is accuracy enough when it comes to portraying mental health conditions on screen?. As director of the new Pritzker Pucker Studio Lab for the Promotion of Mental Health via Cinematic...
Cultural Differences in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is not only a universal neuropsychological condition, but is also sensitive to culture. The prevalence of AD is affected by the culture of the individual. Education, acculturation, and stigma associated with AD diagnosis affect its prevalence. Written by Urvi Mange, junior research assistant at the Department...
Is Leaving Leadership Really a Choice for Women?
Why women leave leadership is a multi-layered question, but it can involve a desire to escape negative work experiences. Women now start businesses at almost twice the rate of men, choosing to lead on their own terms. While pay disparities remain for women business owners, they could drive the creation...
The Neurotic Loops at the Core of Many Mental Disorders
Neurotic loops are at the core of anxiety and depressive conditions. They are formed by negative reactions to negative situations that elicit negative feelings. Often there is a critical inner voice that avoids, blames, and controls. It is important to learn to identify the critical voice and the neurotic loop...
The Unforgivable Mistake in the "Love Is Blind" Reunion
Reality show producers are not held to a professional, ethical code like therapists are, and they don't have to adhere to HIPAA. Entertainment should never supersede safety, although it appears to have been allowed to on "Love Is Blind." People in abusive relationships need support and resources, no matter the...
Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With Weak Boundaries
Growing up, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors. Along with the good, many toxic people entered through those doors as well because you will inevitably get some bad apples when you let everyone in.
How to Choose Hope in Love and Politics
Fear and shame are necessary for survival, social order, and morality. Our entrenched habits of avoiding fear and shame put them out of sight but never out of mind. Bitter conflicts in love and politics are less about basic human values than they are habits of avoiding fear and shame.
My Life as Neurodivergent
Workplaces need to adapt so that the neurodivergent can thrive. Autism and neurodivergent culture are in their infancy. As the language within the field of autism expands, culture is created. For there to be a recognized divergence, there need to be strong definitions of typical and divergence. Source: Creative Commons...
The Loneliness Epidemic
Feelings of loneliness are often caused by social isolation, but a person may be surrounded by people and still experience feeling alone. Some people, such as extroverts, may need more social interaction than others to avoid feelings of loneliness, "especially if those relationships are not emotionally rewarding. In fact, Dr. Carla Perissinotto and colleagues at the University of California at San Francisco reported in 2012 that most lonely individuals are married, live with others and are not clinically depressed" (Brody, 2017). Loneliness has become a health crisis as recent studies link loneliness to higher cardiac disease, smoking, and mortality ((Gerst-Emerson et. al., 2015).
