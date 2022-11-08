ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very bright fireball over Portugal and Spain

A very bright fireball was observed over Portugal and Spain at 22:42 UTC on November 2, 2022. This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, Sevilla, and El Aljarafe.
Italy allows 89 migrants to leave rescue ship after days being stranded at sea

Almost 100 people who were rescused at sea have reached dry land after disembarking from a German NGO’s ship in southern Italy after they were blocked from reaching the country by its new right-wing government, led by Giorgia Meloni.Mission Lifeline posted a video to Instagram of its vessel, Rise Above, coming into port in Reggio Calabria, a coastal city separated from Sicily by the Strait of Messina. The “odyssey of 89 passengers and nine crew members on board seems to be over”, the video was captioned.The group issued a subsequent statement which said the passengers represented all of the remaining...
Four Sustainable Wines to Try

When it comes to drinking, the most often heard phrase is “drink responsibly.” Wine importer Mika Bulmash has a new motto, “drink sustainably.” We should embrace it as well. For the last eight years, through her company, Wine for the World, she’s been scouring the planet for the most socially responsible, environmentally impactful, artisanal producers. Her first discovery was South Africa’s Bosman Family, eighth-generation grape growers with a historic 260-year-old cellar. She later added winemakers from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain and Italy to her roster.
From Queer Activism to Squirrel Masks, Seville’s Diverse Andalusian Lineup

Andalusia boasts legendary locations, used for decades in productions from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “Game of Thrones.” Now it’s the turn of the filmmakers from the region to get attention. This year’s Seville European Film Festival ran an Andalusian Panorama. Its aim was to showcase the latest and best of Andalusian cinema. A reccy:
Two days in Valencia: Enter this Spanish foodie heaven

Why go now?Valencia may not immediately spring to mind when thinking about a foodie break, but the city – and indeed the whole Valencia region – is one of the top gourmet destinations in Spain, with gastronomic events throughout the year. During Valencia Restaurant Week (valenciacuinaoberta.com), running from 30 March until 9 April, more than 50 restaurants offer three-course lunches for €20 and dinners for €30, with Michelin-starred places charging €35 for lunch and €45 for dinner.What’s more, there are new flights to get you there. Ryanair started a new route from Glasgow last weekend, and a Monarch flight from...
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK

Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Tuscany, Two Ways: Off-The-Beaten Path Countryside Villages

If you’re not sure where to start when planning your Italian bucket list escape, Barga and Lucca are definitely worth a visit. There’s something about Tuscany that just takes your breath away. Perhaps it’s the charming little towns, the ancient churches, or being home to Europe’s most incredible wine regions. I’d only visited one time previously, but when I’d gotten the opportunity to go back and experience it through a new lens, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. Even better, I’d get to explore two off-the-the-beaten-path towns: Barga and Lucca.
England’s united nations of football: 32 teams, one World Cup – and a lot of excited kids

Toby lives in Salisbury, but used to live in Catalonia (near his hero Lionel Messi). He saw Argentina win the Copa América against Brazil in 2021. My mum is from Argentina and my dad is from England – if they meet in this World Cup, it will be fun to watch them arguing! My mum went to the stadium in Buenos Aires to see a game in the 1978 tournament, when she was younger than me. She’s always telling me about people celebrating in the street when Argentina won.
Brunello Cucinelli Presents His First Wine Made in Solomeo

MILAN — Only Brunello Cucinelli could describe the event to present the first wine produced in Solomeo, Italy, as “the dinner of gratitude.” On Wednesday evening, Cucinelli held a dinner at the Istituto dei Ciechi, a beautiful frescoed palazzo in central Milan, which promotes independence, professional and cultural training of visually impaired people, to unveil the 2018 vintage of the Rosso del Castello di Solomeo, and to thank his friends, investors and journalists who have followed his work over the years. “We wanted to find a location that would represent spirituality and gratitude,” Cucinelli said.More from WWDBrunello Cucinelli Men's Spring 2023Brunello...
Red Castle: A Photographer’s View of the Iconic Alhambra in Spain

Transcendental. Whether seen on its perch on Granada’s Sabika hill against a backdrop of the Sierra Nevada or from the inside, where 13th- and 14th-century Muslim artisans, using the most advanced techniques of their time, fashioned an interior so surreal, it leaves the mind disoriented. There is no other...
Rotortrade expands presence in Spain and Portugal

Rotortrade, the global helicopter dealership, is pleased to announce a further strengthening of its European sales team with the appointment of Eric Bailleul as Sales Director for Spain and Portugal. Eric has a broad and extensive experience of 15 years within the helicopter industry. Throughout his career, Eric has developed...
