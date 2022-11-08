ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Election Day freebies and deals: Donuts, pizza and cheap rides

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2If8LX_0j3HIUQd00

Voters heading to the polls as midterm elections get underway 02:01

It's Election Day in America , and some companies are offering deals and freebies to mark the occasion, while others are giving employees time off to vote.

Election Day is not a national holiday , though it is a public holiday in some states, so some government offices may be closed. Less than half of US states require employers to give workers paid time off to vote, according to the Movement Advancement Project , an independent think tank.

Here's what you can expect from Corporate America on Election Day, including what you can get for free, or at a discount, on Tuesday.

Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is giving out free glazed doughnuts Tuesday.

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote," David Skena, global chief brand officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We're happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day."

Krispy Kreme has made a habit of giving its signature glazed doughnuts away. Last year, the company offered free doughnuts to people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 . As of June 2021 it had given away 1.5 million doughnuts .

Pizza

Pizza to the Polls is a group that, well, delivers pizza to the polls.

The organization started in 2016, after seeing reports of long lines at early voting sites. We "sent in delivery pizzas to feed the crowds," according to the group's website . "The feedback was immediate and immense: it fortified hungry voters in line, cheered up beleaguered poll workers and gave people a way to help out their communities."

Six years later, the group is still going. And this year, it's sending food trucks to polling sites in Philadelphia on Election Day.

"With so many individuals becoming more politically involved and looking forward to voting this year, it is critical that they are supported with a functioning civic engagement ecosystem," said Amirah Noaman, executive director of Pizza to the Polls. "Feeding people and providing water keeps people in line to vote and keeps elections running smoothly, in addition to helping to bring more joy and celebration to this Election Day."

Rides

Lyft is offering discounted rides on Election Day. Customers can use the code VOTE22 to get 50%, or up to $10, off when they use a Lyft rideshare, bikeshare or scooter on Tuesday. The offer is valid while polls are open.

"We believe that everyone's voice — and vote — deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier," the company said in a statement .

Stickers

All voters have a chance to get the coveted "I Voted" sticker , a badge of civic pride that gives them bragging rights for the rest of the day.

Changes to schedules

Across the country, some companies give workers flexibility on Election Day to go to the polls. Over 2,000 firms participate in Time to Vote, a nonpartisan group whose corporate members offer information about voting, give employes paid time off to vote or ban meetings on Election Day.

One Time to Vote member, the specialty outdoor retailer REI, will open stores two hours later than usual to give employees paid time to vote.

"No one should be forced to choose between going to work and participating in the democratic process," Ben Steele, chief customer officer at REI Co-op, said in a statement .

But not all participating companies are changing store hours or closing their doors. To join Time to Vote, "your CEO or company leadership must pledge to ensure that your employees have the time they need to cast their ballots," according to the group. "There is no 'one approach fits all.'"

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Veterans Day 2022: The Best Food Freebies And Deals

World War I officially ended on November 11, 1918, at 11:11 a.m., and more than a century later, the same day each year commemorates the momentous global event. Honoring all those who served in the armed forces during the war, the holiday is celebrated in 12 different countries worldwide. Some call it Remembrance Day and others, such as the U.S., refer to it as Veterans Day.
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
Parade

270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military

The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week

A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
CNET

Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week

In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Mashed

Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
TENNESSEE STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
WNYT

Special Veterans Day Deals

While we will never be able to fully thank veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made, restaurant chains are honoring veterans with free meals and goodies. Here’s a list of some from Military.com. Take note that many of deals require some sort of proof of military service. 7-Eleven —...
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in November

The holidays are here and every dollar counts during this busy, expensive season! Our go-to store for bulk buys, high-quality booze, and (arguably) the best rotisserie chicken in the biz, Costco, is a one-stop shop at the holidays. Lucky for us, Costco is rolling out deals and discounts on everything you need for you holiday table and beyond. Here are the best deals you can't miss this month at Costco.
UTAH STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
116K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy