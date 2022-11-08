Ja Morant Tried To Get Jayson Tatum To Miss Free Throws, Tatum Had A Hilarious Response

Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum had a hilarious interaction over some free throws.

Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant both seemingly took the next step last season, elevating themselves from star status to superstar status. Both have begun this season in excellent form, with the Celtics going 7-3 to start their season while the Grizzlies have gone 7-4. Tatum and Morant have been key to their teams' success and have had fans clamoring to name them in the MVP race.

The Celtics and Grizzlies faced off in a hotly contested game on Monday night, with the Cs nabbing a narrow 3-point win. Morant had 30 points in the game for the Grizz, while Tatum scored 39, including some clutch free throws late to seal the game for Boston. It seems that the two superstars exchanged some words while those free throws were being taken, and the story of what was said is quite hilarious.

Ja Morant Reveals Jayson Tatum's Response After He Tried To Heckle Him Into Missing Free Throws

Even the best of the best miss free throws from time to time, and often, players will try to heckle the person at the line in an attempt to throw them off their game. The greatest players don't let this affect them, and Tatum showed that mentality in the game against the Grizz. Morant was among those trying to get him to miss, and not only did Tatum get the job done, but he also had a hilarious response for Morant in the process.

“I was trying to talk him into missing free throws late, he told me that he had to make it home to put Deuce to sleep.”

Deuce Tatum is Jayson's son, who is popular within the NBA community in his own right. Deuce has been described as the real star by his dad, and his needs take priority, with Tatum hilariously being unable to miss free throws thanks to them. There's not much someone like Morant can say in response to that either, which is what makes it such an epic reply.

That's not to say that Tatum was great from the line in the win, though, he missed 4 free throws on the night. But making them when it matters is what counts, and at that time, Deuce helped his dad secure another victory for the Celtics. The Cs continue their great start to the season and will be aiming to continue climbing higher in the standings in the Eastern Conference.

