ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newscentermaine.com

How winning record $2 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy

ALTADENA, Calif. — Story from The Conversation by Jay L. Zagorsky, Clinical associate professor, Boston University. Someone in Altadena, California, was the lucky winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history – or perhaps the unlucky winner?. Officials revealed that the winning ticket was purchased on Nov. 8,...
ALTADENA, CA
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
KMPH.com

4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California

The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

No jackpot, but 3 Powerball tickets sold in California win $1.1M each

No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County says no to flavored tobacco

Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Clark

Los Angeles Airbnb Rules

Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy