Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Related
newscentermaine.com
How winning record $2 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy
ALTADENA, Calif. — Story from The Conversation by Jay L. Zagorsky, Clinical associate professor, Boston University. Someone in Altadena, California, was the lucky winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history – or perhaps the unlucky winner?. Officials revealed that the winning ticket was purchased on Nov. 8,...
kion546.com
Altadena store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket reveals what he’ll do with $1M bonus
ALTADENA, Calif. - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing...
NBC San Diego
Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
Jackpot: Powerball ticket matching all 6 numbers sold at gas station in California, officials say
A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion drawing was sold in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday.
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticket
APPLE VALLEY – The Apple Valley Smoke Shop, a CA Lottery recognized “lucky retailer”, recently sold a SuperLotto Plus ticket to a High Desert winner with five matching numbers. Although the $39 million jackpot has still not been hit, the winner received $12,141.
KMPH.com
4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California
The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night...
2urbangirls.com
LA County property owners can apply to postpone payment of property taxes
Los Angeles County property owners have access to a critical resource that you and your family can utilize, which allows you to apply for a property tax postponement, to provide some relief from rising costs and financial troubles as a result of the pandemic. The property tax postponement program has...
KTLA.com
No jackpot, but 3 Powerball tickets sold in California win $1.1M each
No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
Los Angeles Airbnb Rules
Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0