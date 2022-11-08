Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit
The company’s founder says he wants to help out less fortunate families during the holidays
Grandmother uses her voice to help save lives, end gun violence in Washtenaw Co.
Grandmother, a retired parole officer, uses her voice to help save lives as part of a push to end gun violence in Washtenaw County
wdet.org
How one Detroiter withheld her rent money and got to keep it
Renters in Detroit who are dealing with ongoing, unsafe housing conditions do have some options. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice talked to one tenant who withheld her rent money — and got to keep it — when her building wasn’t up to code. After her kids moved...
Detroit Archbishop: Catholics must fast, give alms and do penance after Proposal 3 passage
Catholic leaders in Michigan are calling upon the faithful to fast, pray, give alms and do penance starting later this month following the passage of Proposal 3, the statewide ballot proposal that will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. "We awake today to the news that Proposal 3 has passed, altering...
thebite.org
Humane Society Overflows, Pets Give Up Lives
According to a recently published article in Hometown Life by Susan Bromley on November 1 (https://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2022/11/01/oakland-county-animal-shelter-filled-pets-surrendered-after-pandemic/69598016007/), then Humane Society of Oakland County is overflowing with animals, with 130 Cats and 150 Dogs. There are 80 Pets that are also being fostered outside the shelter. It seems as if there is...
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
WWMTCw
Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Accident waiting to happen’
Local and state officials are scrambling to address a traffic situation that Lansing Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence called “dangerous and a knot of chaos.”. Neighborhood leaders and school officials are concerned about traffic at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School, formerly the Fairview Elementary School, on the east side....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
Anonymous person finds $2,500 in lost wallet, turns it in to Wyandotte police – What would you do?
Police in Wyandotte are praising a person who found a wallet with a small fortune inside and turned it in to police. Police say there are “still great people out there.”
wnmufm.org
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
Detroit News
Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing, business is for sale
A longstanding family business and a go-to for Italian meats, cheeses and desserts, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing on Nov. 23. Giovanni Chimento opened Alcamo's Market on Fort Street in Detroit in 1952, and about 20 years later relocated it to its current home in Dearborn where his daughter Emily Chimento said they've been welcomed with open arms.
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
