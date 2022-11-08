ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wdet.org

How one Detroiter withheld her rent money and got to keep it

Renters in Detroit who are dealing with ongoing, unsafe housing conditions do have some options. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice talked to one tenant who withheld her rent money — and got to keep it — when her building wasn’t up to code. After her kids moved...
DETROIT, MI
thebite.org

Humane Society Overflows, Pets Give Up Lives

According to a recently published article in Hometown Life by Susan Bromley on November 1 (https://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2022/11/01/oakland-county-animal-shelter-filled-pets-surrendered-after-pandemic/69598016007/), then Humane Society of Oakland County is overflowing with animals, with 130 Cats and 150 Dogs. There are 80 Pets that are also being fostered outside the shelter. It seems as if there is...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Accident waiting to happen’

Local and state officials are scrambling to address a traffic situation that Lansing Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence called “dangerous and a knot of chaos.”. Neighborhood leaders and school officials are concerned about traffic at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School, formerly the Fairview Elementary School, on the east side....
LANSING, MI
wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing, business is for sale

A longstanding family business and a go-to for Italian meats, cheeses and desserts, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing on Nov. 23. Giovanni Chimento opened Alcamo's Market on Fort Street in Detroit in 1952, and about 20 years later relocated it to its current home in Dearborn where his daughter Emily Chimento said they've been welcomed with open arms.
DEARBORN, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy