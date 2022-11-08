Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Apple might be building its own version of the metaverse
At this point, it is somewhat obvious that Apple is done with new hardware releases for 2022. After quietly launching a couple of new iPads and a new Apple TV, the American tech giant has decided to call it a year. Many are bound to be disappointed by the lack...
Phone Arena
Affordable phones? Check out Nuu!
This story is sponsored by NUU Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. In 2022, smartphone tech has reached a point where you can buy even an affordable phone and still have all the basics covered. If you go for the cheaper models from popular brands, you still pay a bit for the name alone. However, there are plenty of offerings that are worth considering, if you veer off the beaten path.
Phone Arena
Get a free wireless charger with your discounted pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while you can
Samsung’s latest high-end wireless headphones - the Galaxy Buds 2 pro, were released only a few months ago in August and already made it to our list of best earbuds of 2022. If you’ve debated getting them, now would be a perfect time, as they come with a free gift in the form of a 15W Samsung wireless charger.
Phone Arena
Samsung Black Friday deal shaves up to $300 off the price of every Galaxy Tab S8 model
Samsung has kicked off the early Black Friday deals, which means customers can grab some of the company’s greatest products at much lower prices. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Watch 5 are all getting massive discounts for a limited time. We’re...
Phone Arena
Discounted Galaxy A13 becomes one of the cheapest entry points to 5G and Android 13
Samsung's capable budget phone, the Galaxy A13 5G, is marked down by 20 percent at Amazon today, making it even cheaper than it already was. If you want an inexpensive entry point to 5G, the Galaxy A13 5G is one of your best bets. It sports a big 6.5 inches LCD screen with a higher-than-average refresh rate of 90Hz for smoother scrolling and animations.
Phone Arena
Another problem of foldables is fixed: The Oppo Find N2 will weigh less than an iPhone
Foldables might be the next frontier in mobile technology, but the vast majority of the most refined devices in this category still rarely make it out of the Asian market. As a result, Western consumers naturally miss out on many great foldable smartphones and often have access only to the ones offered by Samsung.
Phone Arena
Major Pixel security bug finally fixed by Google with November patch
By now, Google’s Pixel phones have built a solid reputation for being among the most bug-filled out there. Now, yes, these bugs can be annoying especially when they affect your daily usage and make it cumbersome to use your phone. That being said, the truly critical ones are those that hurt the integrity of your phone’s security.
Phone Arena
These three Samsung Galaxy phones had vulnerabilities exploited by an attacker
According to a blog post from Google Project Zero (via TechCrunch), a trio of zero-day vulnerabilities in some newer Samsung Galaxy phones was being exploited by a commercial surveillance vendor. These companies could be telecom or tech firms tracking their customers for the purpose of monetizing personal data by sending custom advertising. Or it could be more sinister (more on this below).
Phone Arena
Fitness enthusiasts' dream watch Garmin Vivoactive 4 is unbelievably affordable at Amazon
Garmin's pricey but awesome Garmin Vivoactive 4 fitness tracker/smartwatch hybrid is finally affordable enough for the average consumer, thanks to a new Amazon deal that slashed 47 percent off this excellent wearable. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is chock full of health-related features, such as respiration tracking, stress tracking, calories burned...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 series preorder deals and bonuses to expect
Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra cameraphone monster along with the other siblings in the Galaxy S23 series and as usual it may offer the best deals on them over at its own store. Jump to:. It often has exclusive colors and storage versions, as well as...
Phone Arena
Surprise early access Black Friday sale takes up to 69% off Galaxy S22 phones
Black Friday isn't quite here yet, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until November 25 for deals and discounts. Many early access deals are already live and not one to be left behind, Samsung has introduced a pre-holiday season sale of its own. The sale includes discounts on all of Samsung's flagship 2022 gear, including its best conventional phones of the year, the Galaxy S22 devices.
Phone Arena
Meta leaves Portal and smartwatches behind as it continues to focus on the metaverse
It is hardly a secret that hardware has never been Meta's strong suit. The American tech giant has tried time and time again to expand upon this particular aspect of its business to little success. However, in light of the realities brought to light by Meta’s recent quarterly earnings reports,...
Phone Arena
Black Friday Galaxy deals: Save up to $1100 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4!
Black Friday 2022 is basically here already - the biggest annual shopping event of them all! If you're planning on buying a new Samsung phone, or even several for the whole family, it only makes sense to do it during the peak of Black Friday, and save yourself a lot of money!
Phone Arena
Bull market for iPhone users! Update to iOS 16.2 brings new capability to the Stocks app
Remember how Apple advertised the native Stocks app for the original generation iPhone? "You'll never know what part of the internet you'll need," said the 2007 commercial, which goes on to discuss how you could use mobile Safari to plan a vacation. As the Stocks app is opened the voice-over announcer points out that by looking at the current (albeit 20 minutes delayed) stock prices, you can determine whether you can even afford a vacation.
Phone Arena
Apple, Epic Games to continue their legal war in Appeals Court tomorrow
The legal battle between Apple and Fortnite developer Epic Games continues on Monday. Oral arguments will be made before a three-judge panel sitting on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The original ruling on the case was made in September 2021 when Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple could not be forced to include the Epic App Store on the iPhone. The judge also ruled that the success of the Apple Store "is not illegal."
Phone Arena
Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Remember how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 followed the S21 family on the stable Android 12 bandwagon extremely quickly last year? For some reason, things appear to be going very differently for Samsung's latest foldables in comparison with the Galaxy S22 series this year as far as the official Android 13 rollout is concerned.
Phone Arena
Samsung's huge Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale is here with sweet deals on Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more
Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest shopping day of the year has arrived. Wait, no, that can't be right. It's only November 11, which means there are still exactly two weeks left until Black Friday 2022. But that's certainly not stopping Samsung from taking a page out of Best Buy, Walmart,...
Phone Arena
Samsung outdoes itself with massive new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 discounts
Can you remember the last time you saw Samsung's latest foldable powerhouses (or at least one of the two) actually being sold at their "regular" prices? It's... definitely been a while, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were only released in late August in the first place.
Phone Arena
Get the incredibly feature-packed Fitbit Charge 5 tracker at a new all-time low price
Released more than a year ago at a recommended US price of $180 with a pretty much unbeatable list of fitness features and health monitoring tools, the Fitbit Charge 5 is still arguably the best activity tracker money can buy. If you're looking for just such a wearable device that's...
Phone Arena
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample shows how it stacks up against Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung insider Ice Universe has posted another image taken by the unreleased Galaxy S23 Ultra to show how it compares to its predecessor Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is pretty much confirmed to ditch the S22 Ultra's 108MP main...
Comments / 0