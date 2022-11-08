Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lansing School District's J.W. Sexton High School announces new mascot
J.W. Sexton High School has a new mascot! The Lansing School District Board of Education unanimously approved the mascot change from the Big Reds to the Scorpions at Thursday night's meeting.
wkzo.com
Sexton HS selects new school name
LANSING, MI –The Lansing School District has selected Sexton Scorpions to replace Big Reds as the school’s new mascot and nickname. After months of student, staff, alumni, and community input, students presented their top four names to the Lansing Board of Education on Thursday night. The Board of Education unanimously approved the Scorpions as the new mascot, according to a press release.
chelseaupdate.com
Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident
During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
Five new members elected to Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI -- There will be five new members on the Flint Board of Education starting next year. Newcomers beat out the existing board president and sitting board appointees during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, according to unofficial results from Genesee County. Four candidates of the five-person slate were elected...
wemu.org
2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County
In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
wkar.org
Prior felony records are no longer a barrier to serving on Lansing boards and commissions
People with previous felony records will be able to serve on City of Lansing boards and commissions. That’s after voters approved a charter amendment Tuesday. The win means a person with a prior felony conviction within the last 20 years won’t be barred from being appointed or becoming a member of a board, commission or committee.
msu.edu
Dean's Update
Members of the Flint Public Health Youth Academy and APHA conference attendees. Late October and early November are the thick of academic conference season, and after a couple years of dreadful virtual conferences, the people I have seen at meetings are very happy to be back together discussing their work. We had a wonderful series of talks, posters, and events at the American Public Health Association national meeting in Boston. My main job was talking to people who might be interested in our new public health faculty positions, and I am delighted by the interest in our opportunities.
msu.edu
Equipping the advancement of research and education
Capital Asset Management, within University Procurement and Logistics, is responsible for all movable capital assets, including scientific, agricultural and office equipment as well as vehicles and public artwork. In accordance with federal guidelines, the CAM team tracks the assets from the date of acquisition to the date of disposal, coordinating with the assigned owner to conduct an annual certification process.
Meet Myles Johnson, new Ingham County commissioner representing south Lansing
Young, eager and ambitious, Myles Johnson said he’s more than ready to take office. Johnson will represent District 5, the southeast Lansing area, on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.
lansingcitypulse.com
Kost wins 1st Ward Lansing Council seat; city ballot proposals pass
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9 — Come Jan. 1, Lansing City Council will have a new face representing the First Ward: state employee and community activist Ryan Kost, who bested Brian Daniels— who promptly announced he will try again next year. “I look forward to continuing to focus on our...
Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
$175 million bond for Lansing public safety complex passes
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The $175 million bond for a new Lansing public safety complex has passed. The vote was 19,479 yes votes (54%) to 16,911 no votes (46%). The bond is set up to tackle a long list of infrastructural issues and consolidate the offices of the city’s police, fire, and courts under one […]
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
wkar.org
Lansing area state legislative races: 2022 general election results
There were several races Nov. 8 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate. Below, see candidate results according to figures posted by the Secretary of State as of 4:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers. Winning candidates...
WILX-TV
Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models. MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition...
Election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
Live: Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Voters across Jackson County are casting their ballots in Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election to decide the fate of candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Comments / 0