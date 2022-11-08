Members of the Flint Public Health Youth Academy and APHA conference attendees. Late October and early November are the thick of academic conference season, and after a couple years of dreadful virtual conferences, the people I have seen at meetings are very happy to be back together discussing their work. We had a wonderful series of talks, posters, and events at the American Public Health Association national meeting in Boston. My main job was talking to people who might be interested in our new public health faculty positions, and I am delighted by the interest in our opportunities.

