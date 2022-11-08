Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
At N.J.’s largest cranberry farm, blissful bogs are big business
There is no more beautiful, brilliant New Jersey color than the blazing crimson of a cranberry bog in the fall. Tens of thousands of berries bob in a 3 1/2 acre bog at Pine Island Cranberry Co., the state’s largest cranberry grower in the nation’s third-largest cranberry growing state.
shorelocalnews.com
Somers Mansion: a 300 year-old treasure
Richard Somers appreciated a waterfront view like most people today. Perched on a bluff overlooking the bay, he picked an excellent location when he built his homestead back in the 1700’s. The Somers Mansion still stands as a prominent fixture in the town that bears his name. It is the oldest house in Atlantic County. Built between 1720 and 1726 by Richard Somers, the three-story brick building and two-acre property has remained the same while the area around it has changed, including a traffic circle (come and gone) and a bridge (and then another) to Ocean City.
This beer was chosen as the highest rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey
You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Kids Treated To EPIC “Disney On Ice’ Training In Atlantic City, NJ
There's nothing on this Earth better than finding your passion and pursuing it with all your heart and soul. When it comes to the kids I had a chance to chat with this week, they're already way ahead of the curve. Some people NEVER figure out what they love to do. The kids that are a part of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club have already recognized their passion. This week, they had a chance to see just how far their passion can take them if they remain dedicated to the craft and keep their joy for the sport in their heart.
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
The 6 Most Entertaining Posts on New Jersey Facebook Group Sites
I love to read. As a kid I used to spend hours at the library each week, reading books and finding and checking out new ones. As I got a little older, I added newspapers to my repertoire. I was delivering newspapers as a kid, and quite often I'd read the front page as I walked through the neighborhood, delivering the news.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
thesandpaper.net
Lying Low: Ron Jon’s Plans Include Return to One-Story Building
More than two decades after the owners of “The Original” Ron Jon Surf Shop redefined the skyline of Ship Bottom with a three-story building fronting Central Avenue, they want to raze it and replace it with a brand new facility nearly doubling its size while returning to a one-story structure.
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
Who owns the most land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0