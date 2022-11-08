ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Somers Mansion: a 300 year-old treasure

Richard Somers appreciated a waterfront view like most people today. Perched on a bluff overlooking the bay, he picked an excellent location when he built his homestead back in the 1700’s. The Somers Mansion still stands as a prominent fixture in the town that bears his name. It is the oldest house in Atlantic County. Built between 1720 and 1726 by Richard Somers, the three-story brick building and two-acre property has remained the same while the area around it has changed, including a traffic circle (come and gone) and a bridge (and then another) to Ocean City.
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey

You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
Kids Treated To EPIC “Disney On Ice’ Training In Atlantic City, NJ

There's nothing on this Earth better than finding your passion and pursuing it with all your heart and soul. When it comes to the kids I had a chance to chat with this week, they're already way ahead of the curve. Some people NEVER figure out what they love to do. The kids that are a part of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club have already recognized their passion. This week, they had a chance to see just how far their passion can take them if they remain dedicated to the craft and keep their joy for the sport in their heart.
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
Lying Low: Ron Jon’s Plans Include Return to One-Story Building

More than two decades after the owners of “The Original” Ron Jon Surf Shop redefined the skyline of Ship Bottom with a three-story building fronting Central Avenue, they want to raze it and replace it with a brand new facility nearly doubling its size while returning to a one-story structure.
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
Who owns the most land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
