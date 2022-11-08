ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game

Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Live Updates: Auburn 13 - Texas A&M 10 | 4Q

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) entered the year with extremely high expectations ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. The season has been a massive disappointment though and A&M need to win out just to reach a bowl game. That task begins Saturday night with a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) in a matchup of 3-6 programs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m CT on the SEC Network.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

20 quick thoughts on the Aggies' loss to Auburn

1. Texas A&M is officially the worst team in the SEC West after tonight's 13-10 loss to Auburn. Let that sink in. 2. They fell behind by double digits in the second half again and despite an effort that resulted in a touchdown and an onside kick attempt late in the game (after they cut a 13-3 deficit to the final margin) which was commendable as usual it just wasn't enough.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Revisiting the five ways on how Texas A&M could have beaten Auburn

We profiled five keys to Texas A&M beating Auburn earlier this week. Here's how the Aggies graded out on each of them in their 41-24 loss to the Tigers. Who wants this game more....Auburn treated this outing as their Super Bowl with a packed house and wanting to win for a popular interim head coach in Cadillac Williams. The announcers treated it as such and how much it meant to their program to play a game that was for last place in their division. Their superior effort level was reflected in the fact that they rushed for 270 yards and allowed just 94 yards rushing even though they had the 13th rated run defense in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn's offense tried to take the crowd out of the game with turnovers and other mistakes (eight flags for 45 yards) and yet they stayed behind their defense to the extent that the Aggies struggled to communicate in the offensive line.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy