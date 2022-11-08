Read full article on original website
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
A&M WR Moose Muhammad III clears the air on why he was benched versus Auburn
Texas A&M wideout Moose Muhammad III did not play tonight in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn even though he was dressed out and on the sidelines. A&M boss Jimbo Fisher told the media afterwards that Muhammad's absence was an internal matter but Muhammad himself had something to say after the game via social media.
Texas A&M sees bowl hopes come to an end with loss to Auburn
Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6 SEC) began the season ranked inside the top 10 but will now be sitting at home when bowl season comes around after a 13-10 loss to Auburn (4-6, 2-5 SEC) on Saturday night, the Aggies sixth straight loss overall. Auburn took advantage of good field position...
Live Updates: Auburn 13 - Texas A&M 10 | 4Q
Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) entered the year with extremely high expectations ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. The season has been a massive disappointment though and A&M need to win out just to reach a bowl game. That task begins Saturday night with a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) in a matchup of 3-6 programs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m CT on the SEC Network.
20 quick thoughts on the Aggies' loss to Auburn
1. Texas A&M is officially the worst team in the SEC West after tonight's 13-10 loss to Auburn. Let that sink in. 2. They fell behind by double digits in the second half again and despite an effort that resulted in a touchdown and an onside kick attempt late in the game (after they cut a 13-3 deficit to the final margin) which was commendable as usual it just wasn't enough.
Revisiting the five ways on how Texas A&M could have beaten Auburn
We profiled five keys to Texas A&M beating Auburn earlier this week. Here's how the Aggies graded out on each of them in their 41-24 loss to the Tigers. Who wants this game more....Auburn treated this outing as their Super Bowl with a packed house and wanting to win for a popular interim head coach in Cadillac Williams. The announcers treated it as such and how much it meant to their program to play a game that was for last place in their division. Their superior effort level was reflected in the fact that they rushed for 270 yards and allowed just 94 yards rushing even though they had the 13th rated run defense in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn's offense tried to take the crowd out of the game with turnovers and other mistakes (eight flags for 45 yards) and yet they stayed behind their defense to the extent that the Aggies struggled to communicate in the offensive line.
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
Converse Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse Judson 2023 four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of Texas A&M, Oregon, and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on December 25th, 2021 before eventually decommitting from the Aggies in late June. He is now set to announce his commitment later this month on November 24th.
