We profiled five keys to Texas A&M beating Auburn earlier this week. Here's how the Aggies graded out on each of them in their 41-24 loss to the Tigers. Who wants this game more....Auburn treated this outing as their Super Bowl with a packed house and wanting to win for a popular interim head coach in Cadillac Williams. The announcers treated it as such and how much it meant to their program to play a game that was for last place in their division. Their superior effort level was reflected in the fact that they rushed for 270 yards and allowed just 94 yards rushing even though they had the 13th rated run defense in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn's offense tried to take the crowd out of the game with turnovers and other mistakes (eight flags for 45 yards) and yet they stayed behind their defense to the extent that the Aggies struggled to communicate in the offensive line.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO