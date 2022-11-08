Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
1 injured, dozens of gallons of fuel spilled after crash involving semi on I-70 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi on I-70 westbound in Clark County Friday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash on I-70 westbound between state Route 4 and 68 at around 8 a.m. Initial reports indicate a...
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Something on I-75 North in Dayton causes flat tires for several vehicles
DAYTON — Several drivers on I-75 North, in the area between the West First Street and Main Street exits, were sidelined with flat tires and Dayton police are working to determine what might have caused the problems. >> Senate-elect JD Vance gives first post Election Day TV interview to...
Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say
An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – McCain Found Guilty of Receiving Stolen Trailers and Reselling Them
On Wednesday, November 9, David McCain, age 56, of State Route 104, Ashville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, by a jury at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. The trial started on Monday, November 7 and lasted for...
Woman dies in Chillicothe crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
UPDATE: One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that sent at least one person to the hospital late Thursday night. Crews were called to the cross of Riverside Drive and East Siebenthaler on the report of a crash just after 11:00 p.m. according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
UPDATE: One person injured after garage fire in Xenia
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: Xenia Fire crews were dispatched to a reported residential fire around 2 p.m., Friday afternoon, according to Lieutenant Stroup with Xenia Fire Division. When crews arrived on scene, they found a detached garage in flames, sitting approximately 100 yards behind the home on Hill Street,...
Man sentenced for string of armed bank robberies in 3 area counties
DAYTON — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in 2021. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, of Licking County stole nearly $8,000 total from three different banks, according to a media release. Crawmer stole more than $3,000 from banks...
Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
Ohio pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
Times Gazette
2 die in head-on SR 73 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
Two in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
About two hours later SWAT was called, police told 2 NEWS crews. There is no information as to why SWAT was called at this time.
Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
Comments / 0