ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say

An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Chillicothe crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: One person injured after garage fire in Xenia

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: Xenia Fire crews were dispatched to a reported residential fire around 2 p.m., Friday afternoon, according to Lieutenant Stroup with Xenia Fire Division. When crews arrived on scene, they found a detached garage in flames, sitting approximately 100 yards behind the home on Hill Street,...
XENIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

2 die in head-on SR 73 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy