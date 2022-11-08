Read full article on original website
Nancy A. Hammes, 59
ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
Cheryl Ellis: What happened to the Gale School in Belmont?
The Gale School in Belmont was moved from its original location by the high school down across the road to its permanent home on Concord Street. It was on the National Historic Registry to be saved. It was supposed to be completed within two years of the move or get torn down. What happened? It's a shame to let that happen.
Delphine M. Clough, 82
MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022. Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
Ruth M. Engelhardt
GILFORD — Ruth M. Engelhardt, of Gilford, passed away the evening of November 4, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness. She was surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on a family farm in Richville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harold and...
Liana Crowell: School board is to ensure community represented, not to work for chair
Over the last year, the Laconia School Board has been plagued with unprofessional, disrespectful and shameful behavior by board members. Exiting board Chair Aaron Hayward's letter to the editor directly targeting board members Laura Dunn and Dawn Johnson was no deviation from his role in that behavior. If anything, it shows that his role was central in leading said behavior against fellow members who did not share his opinions.
Eunice J. Gerlach, 76
ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
Lorraine H. Vangjel Warfield, 92
LACONIA — Lorraine H. Vangjel Warfield, 92, of 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Lorraine was born on December 7, 1929, in Laconia, to the late George and Anna (Chabot) Pelchat.
State removes cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond in Holderness
HOLDERNESS — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has removed a cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond that was issued on Oct. 7. While the bloom accumulation has dissipated, NHDES advises that lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future. Continue to monitor your individual shoreline for changing conditions.
Thomas J. Rollins, 56
MEREDITH — Thomas "Tom" James Rollins, 56, of Meredith Center Road, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 7, 2022. Tom was born on March 10, 1966, in Laconia, the son of David and Masako (Mochizuki) Rollins.
Desk fire contained quickly at PSU dorm
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the building at 6 High St., Grafton Hall, a dormitory for Plymouth State University, on Nov. 10, at 1:38 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see students evacuating, with fire visible in a third-floor window, according to a written statement released by the department.
Bean, Beaudoin, Dumais and Nagel will represent House District 6
Harry Bean (R)-incumbent 2191 1110 473 3774.
Cecile (Gagne) Connor, 93
WELLS, Maine — Cecile G. Connor, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family and friends present at her home in Wells, Maine. She was born in Franklin on June 28, 1930, and was the daughter of George E. Gagne and Yvonne (Tousignant) Gagne. Cecile lived in Franklin for close to 70 years. Cecile married A. Murray Connor in August of 1955. Prior to becoming a mom, Cecile attended business college in Concord, New Hampshire and worked for the former Merrimack Farmers Exchange.
Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77
ALTON — Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77, of Bay Hill Road, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Sandra was born on February 7, 1945, in Laconia, the daughter of Leander and Ruth (Thompson) Constant.
Two affordable housing projects in city awarded $4.3 million in grants
LACONIA — Two multifamily housing projects in the city have been selected to receive a total of $4.3 million in grants awarded through an initiative designed to create much-needed affordable housing. A proposed 90-unit apartment complex on Province Street will receive $3 million, and a 12-unit project on Blueberry...
Hounsell: Time for a one-year building moratorium
CONWAY — A possible moratorium on commercial hotels has been up for discussion by the Conway Planning Board, but board member and former selectmen Mark Hounsell on Monday took that a step further by recommending the town impose a one-year moratorium on all development until the master plan is completed.
Voter turnout strong in Laconia, Meredith as voters focus on economy
LACONIA — Polling stations across the Lakes Region saw a healthy turnout for the midterm elections Tuesday. At the community center in Meredith, over 2,000 ballots had been cast by noon, 1,550 of them in person. Despite the large crowd, most voters reported their experience as a swift and efficient process.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 106 service calls from last Friday through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 195 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Two people were arrested.
Democrats gain seats in Laconia, Meredith Statehouse races
Belknap County is arguably one of the most red counties in New Hampshire. Despite this, Democrats took victories for three seats in Laconia and Meredith. Democrat Matt Coker won a House seat in Meredith in his first-ever campaign, while in Laconia, Democrats David Huot and Charlie St. Clair defeated Republican incumbents Reps. Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield.
Republicans eke out close victories in Belknap district 6 and executive council
Republicans narrowly staved off Democrats in the state house district representing Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2. Though the seats in this district will remain Republican, the clear defeat of most incumbents in the primary means there will still be fresh faces from the district in Concord and on the Belknap County Delegation.
