The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Two Great Not To Miss Events This Weekend- The Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival, AND Twinkle Rock Soul Radio Photo Shoot & Video at Motorworks
This could be the biggest music and video events of the season. On Saturday & Sunday, November 12-13 is the 10 Annual Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival. This year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever celebrating 10 years!. There will be fabulous food from the...
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
fox13news.com
Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant
OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup announced
The Florida Strawberry Festival released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2023 event.
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Enchant is coming back to St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week. According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.
More than 30 of Tampa Bay's best concerts and live music events happening this weekend
After the storm, obviously.
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!
Everyone has heard of those elves who sit on shelves, keeping eyes on kiddos, and reporting their behavior back to Santa Claus. But do you recall the most famous crime-fighting elf of all?. Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf!. He does what the other shelf-dwelling elves do…watches over the...
727area.com
Get Your Thanksgiving Pies and Desserts at These St Petersburg & Clearwater Bakeries
We are counting a few days now to the long-awaited Thanksgiving in St. Pete holiday. As you already know, this is the day to enjoy your favorite traditional foods, be thankful, and, of course, end it in style with a finger-licking good dessert. Local bakeries in St Petersburg & Clearwater...
tampamagazines.com
Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay
During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
southfloridareporter.com
Thanksgiving Holiday Specials Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with special holiday-themed menus at its dining venues. For $65 per person (between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.), guests can enjoy an entrée of Heritage Black Turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, traditional stuffing, apple-cranberry relish, and turkey gravy. Additionally, dessert will consist of pumpkin pie with Frangelico caramel sauce, candied pecans and Chantilly cream ($12).
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
fox13news.com
Taylor Swift adds third Tampa show date; tickets go on sale next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Taylor Swift fans have three nights to choose from when the pop star makes her stop in Tampa. The third show at Raymond James Stadium was added to her tour. Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023. Last week, she added a second Tampa show, and this week a third was added.
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
suncoastnews.com
Fundraising efforts earn John Alfe the honorary mayor's title in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — There’s a new mayor in Palm Harbor, but his biggest job is not leading local government. Rather, it’s leading the annual holiday parade. And also raising a lot of money for charity. John Alfe, 59, beat out five others vying for the title of...
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight
Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
fox13news.com
Manatee County restaurant to stay open for the community when Nicole moves through
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - People in Manatee County said they're nervous of what wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole could do to their properties that are already damaged from Hurricane Ian. One Myakka City restaurant is promising to provide the community with a safe place to go, and a...
