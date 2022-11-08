ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

fox13news.com

Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant

OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Enchant is coming back to St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week. According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Everyone has heard of those elves who sit on shelves, keeping eyes on kiddos, and reporting their behavior back to Santa Claus. But do you recall the most famous crime-fighting elf of all?. Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf!. He does what the other shelf-dwelling elves do…watches over the...
LAKELAND, FL
tampamagazines.com

Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay

During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
TAMPA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Thanksgiving Holiday Specials Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with special holiday-themed menus at its dining venues. For $65 per person (between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.), guests can enjoy an entrée of Heritage Black Turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, traditional stuffing, apple-cranberry relish, and turkey gravy. Additionally, dessert will consist of pumpkin pie with Frangelico caramel sauce, candied pecans and Chantilly cream ($12).
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Taylor Swift adds third Tampa show date; tickets go on sale next week

TAMPA, Fla. - Taylor Swift fans have three nights to choose from when the pop star makes her stop in Tampa. The third show at Raymond James Stadium was added to her tour. Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023. Last week, she added a second Tampa show, and this week a third was added.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Rose Burke

Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight

Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

