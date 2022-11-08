Read full article on original website
Walmart Black Friday deals LIVE — AirPods Pro $159, $79 HP Chromebook and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are coming in by the minute. Here are the best early sales worth shopping now.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker drops to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Save $50 on this portable Bluetooth speaker in this great Amazon early Black Friday deal.
Apple Watch Series 7 just hit lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal
Walmart’s early Black Friday sale just knocked off $100 on the Apple Watch Series 7 bringing it down to its lowest price ever for the 41mm GPS + Cellular variant.
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
Grab this huge 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $448 in Black Friday deal
Walmart's Black Friday deals have arrived — and this 75-inch 4K TV for $448 is one of our favorite savings so far.
Our favorite budget vacuum just crashed to $77 in Black Friday deal — lowest price ever
One of today's best Black Friday sales knocks our favorite budget robot vacuum to just $77 at Amazon.
Surprise Black Friday deal just took $50 off the new iPad 2022
The 2022 iPad is now on sale for the first time as part of this early Black Friday deal at B&H Photo.
HP Envy x360 just dropped $300 in awesome Black Friday laptop deal
This HP Envy x360 normally sells for $949 but you can purchase it for $300 less at Best Buy.
15 best early Amazon Black Friday deals: Cheapest 4K Chromecast ever, $500 off OLED TV and more
Another batch of Amazon Black Friday deals just went live. Here are the top sales worth shopping right now.
JBL noise-cancelling headphones are $99 and lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
These stylish JBL noise-cancelling headphones are half price in this early Black Friday deal.
The Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 is $500 off before Black Friday — and it’s our favorite gaming laptop
Best Buy is currently selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for $899, $500 off the original price of this excellent gaming laptop.
Don’t wait for Black Friday — these 7 deals have never been cheaper
Black Friday deals are offering the chance to score top products at all-time low prices — here are some of our favorite savings.
Black Friday TV deals LIVE: $569 OLED TV, 75-inch Samsung $579 and more
We're keeping an eye on the best TV deals ahead of Black Friday with live, round-the-clock coverage.
The best gaming TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X and more
These are the best gaming TVs you can buy, whether you play on a PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch or last-gen console.
Google teases big Black Friday deals for Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a — get $150 off
Google's Black Friday sale kicks off November 17, and if you're in the market for a Pixel phone, you're not going to want to miss the deals.
The best PS5 internal SSDs in 2022
The best PS5 internal SSDs let you expand the amount of storage space on your Sony console, without losing a lick of speed while loading your favorite games. External hard drives and SSDs are also available for upping the PS5’s base 825GB of storage, and make it possible to take your games anywhere. But an internal SSD offers a permanent storage increase with a minimum of fuss. Simply screw it in, and you can forget it’s there.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is instant $500 off now in Black Friday deal
A current deal at Samsung lets you save up to $500 instantly when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and you can save even more by trading in a device.
Your Google Pixel 7 has a secret button on the back — here's how to use it
Here's how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel to create your own shortcuts. You should learn how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel if you're the new owner of a Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro, since it's a very handy shortcut to have. The Quick...
Alienware just knocked $950 off this RTX 3070 gaming laptop before Black Friday
The best gaming laptops are also some of the most expensive on the market, which is why right now is one of the best times of the year to shop for one: Black Friday deals have already begun, and Dell is once again offering a big price cut on its AMD-powered m15 R5.
I played Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Samsung TV — here’s how it stacks up to a console
The Xbox Cloud Gaming smart TV app offers a decent facsimile of a console experience, but during extended gaming sessions, it doesn’t hold up nearly as well as an Xbox Series X/S.
