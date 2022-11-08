The best PS5 internal SSDs let you expand the amount of storage space on your Sony console, without losing a lick of speed while loading your favorite games. External hard drives and SSDs are also available for upping the PS5’s base 825GB of storage, and make it possible to take your games anywhere. But an internal SSD offers a permanent storage increase with a minimum of fuss. Simply screw it in, and you can forget it’s there.

2 DAYS AGO