Flowood, MS

Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group

Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson State basketball player dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Comcast fail leads county broadband in limbo

A $22 million project to bring broadband services to nearly 33,000 residents of northeast Madison County sits in limbo after internet service provider Comcast failed to submit a federal grant application in a timely manner, county officials said. “I am very disappointed in a company of that stature,” Paul Griffin,...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
gojsutigers.com

Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
JACKSON, MS
Cassius

No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On

As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Brookhaven educator’s work published in new handbook

The doctoral dissertation of a Mississippi educator has been included in a new research handbook. Dr. LaRenda Janee’ Harrison’s dissertation on teachers of color in rural Mississippi is one of the chapters of “Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” published this year by the American Educational Research Association.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse

Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn passed away. Dunn became the clerk through a special election and took office in 1984. She retired in 2015. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones commented on Dunn’s passing. He said, “Our hearts and prayers are with the friends and family of longtime Circuit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs to recommend resolution in support of new JSU stadium

On Monday, Nov. 7, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. plans to recommend that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopt a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University,” the fourth largest university in the State of Mississippi. Mayor Flaggs is calling on all JSU alumni...
JACKSON, MS

