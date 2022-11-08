Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group
Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
wrkf.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
WAPT
Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
Former Jackson State basketball player dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
Madison County Journal
Comcast fail leads county broadband in limbo
A $22 million project to bring broadband services to nearly 33,000 residents of northeast Madison County sits in limbo after internet service provider Comcast failed to submit a federal grant application in a timely manner, county officials said. “I am very disappointed in a company of that stature,” Paul Griffin,...
gojsutigers.com
Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled
JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On
As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this […]
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities: Things to do as Deion Sanders, JSU come to Mobile
With the 2022 Gulf Coast Challenge pitting the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile can look forward to several days of preliminary festivities. The game itself -- the fifth annual Challenge, “powered by the Mobile Sports Authority” -- has a 4 p.m....
Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
Brookhaven educator’s work published in new handbook
The doctoral dissertation of a Mississippi educator has been included in a new research handbook. Dr. LaRenda Janee’ Harrison’s dissertation on teachers of color in rural Mississippi is one of the chapters of “Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” published this year by the American Educational Research Association.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse
Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn passed away. Dunn became the clerk through a special election and took office in 1984. She retired in 2015. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones commented on Dunn’s passing. He said, “Our hearts and prayers are with the friends and family of longtime Circuit […]
WDSU
Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus
Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
WTOK-TV
Mixed use development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon residents have probably noticed a lot of activity behind the Home Depot along Highway 18, and our crews have too. Mayor Butch Lee said a mixed use development is in the works. Lee said a company by the name of Ergon has owned 90 acres...
WKRG
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs to recommend resolution in support of new JSU stadium
On Monday, Nov. 7, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. plans to recommend that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopt a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University,” the fourth largest university in the State of Mississippi. Mayor Flaggs is calling on all JSU alumni...
WDAM-TV
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
WJTV.com
Man to be sentenced for defrauding Jackson area homeowners’ associations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sentencing for the man accused of defrauding homeowners’ associations in the Jackson-metro area will be held on December 14, 2022. The Northside Sun reported David Luke Lane will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson. He pled guilty to...
WLBT
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Comments / 0