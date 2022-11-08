A neck rash is an inflammatory reaction that can occur on the back, front, and sides of the neck. How the rash looks and feels depends on what’s causing it. Depending on your skin tone, the color of the rash may appear red, brown, or purple and be accompanied by itching, warmth, pain, and spots or blisters. Many things can cause a neck rash to develop, such as allergies or skin conditions.

