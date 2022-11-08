ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week

Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Extends Shameful #1 Rank in DWI Arrests

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, Hudson Valley motorists continue to drink and drive more than anyone else. It's unclear why we're so stupid, but it's obvious that the Hudson Valley has a real problem when it comes to figuring out the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results

The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede. Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and...
101.5 WPDH

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor

One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
queenseagle.com

New York's second-most powerful judge to step down

The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?

Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, from Queensbury, on way to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan. “I’m just here because […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
wamc.org

Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races

Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy