New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week
Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Hudson Valley Extends Shameful #1 Rank in DWI Arrests
Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, Hudson Valley motorists continue to drink and drive more than anyone else. It's unclear why we're so stupid, but it's obvious that the Hudson Valley has a real problem when it comes to figuring out the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
New York’s ‘Most Popular Hunting Season’ Begins In Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley hunters get ready. The state's "most popular big game hunting season" is almost here!. Earlier this week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded Hudson Valley residents deer and bear hunting seasons in New York's Southern Zone begin Saturday, Nov. 19. Deer,...
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
Nearly 1 Million Winning Tickets Sold In New York For Record Powerball
Powerball winning tickets worth a combined $5 million were sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing, which ended up being announced Tuesday morning, produced a jackpot winner in California. The ticketholder won over $2 billion. Lottery officials also announced 22 tickets sold across the...
Cumberland Farms Store in New York State Held Up By Man in Skeleton Mask
Isn't Halloween supposed to be over? Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store in New York state. The suspect appears to be pale and boney looking, according to the surveillance photos. Did anyone check the local graveyard?. Police need your help. Have You Seen...
Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results
The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede. Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and...
Tongues, Balls & Cans: 8 Crazy World Records Set in New York
Tongues, balls, and cans, oh my! All have broken records in New York. November 10 is Guinness World Record Day. To celebrate we highlight a few of the weird, wild and wacky record holders in New York. Widest Tongue. Byron Schlenker of Syracuse holds the Guinness Book of World Records...
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?
Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, from Queensbury, on way to NYC
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan. “I’m just here because […]
Could You Survive in This Highly Rated, But Unbelievably Tiny Upstate NY Airbnb?
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
Where to get bubble tea in the Capital Region
Bubble tea has been becoming more popular throughout the United States over the past several years. The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it.
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races
Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too. Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.
