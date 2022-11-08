ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police investigating gunshot reports near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of gunshots near Western Michigan University. WMU Public Safety said gunshots were reported near 2941 Howard Street as of 3:46 a.m. KDPS has blocked off the parking lot near W. Michigan Avenue and Howard Street and is actively investigating. It was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI
local21news.com

Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
ROSELAND, IN
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI

