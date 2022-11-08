Read full article on original website
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
WWMT
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
WWMT
Police investigating gunshot reports near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of gunshots near Western Michigan University. WMU Public Safety said gunshots were reported near 2941 Howard Street as of 3:46 a.m. KDPS has blocked off the parking lot near W. Michigan Avenue and Howard Street and is actively investigating. It was...
Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
local21news.com
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
2 teen suspects in custody after third shot during robbery attempt
Two teens who ran away after a third was shot when they tried to rob a convenience store in Wyoming last week have been found, police say.
abc57.com
Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
wtvbam.com
Stolte case involving alleged pellet shooting bound over to Branch County Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater area man who is facing three charges after allegedly shooting a woman with pellets from an air rifle last month was bound over to Branch County Circuit Court on Tuesday. 49-year-old Richard Stolte waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
Deputies search for suspect after 44-mile chase
Authorities are searching for a suspect who led police on a 44-mile chase through Kalamazoo County.
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
