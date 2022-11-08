ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees

Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee standouts commit on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student-athletes around East Tennessee signed their national letters of intent today as their high schools held ceremonies to honor the local standouts. Knox Catholic, Farragut and Maryville were among some of the high schools to showcase their athletes on Fall Signing Day. Knox Catholic stars Daniel...
MARYVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball standout Daniel Parris was one of seven KCHS student-athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday morning. Parris is an outstanding ball player who can both pitch and hit. Will he do both at Tennessee? He says that’s not out of the question. The following...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New musical experience coming to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
MARYVILLE, TN

