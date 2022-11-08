Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
How to watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated against SEC West opponent Mississippi State this Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.
SEC Analyst Sends Clear Message On Alabama's, Georgia's Pecking Order In SEC
Could it be that there's a new top dog in the SEC? One prominent analyst believes so. Peter Burns of the SEC Network declared Friday that it's time to stop thinking of Nick Saban and Alabama the best program in the conference and start giving that consideration to Georgia. "We need to look at ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football Gimme 5: Gauging the seismic long-term recruiting impact of the Tennessee weekend
Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum or ask us a question on the weekly “Before the Hedges” program and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
Vol great Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball stadium renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee baseball program has received a $1 million contribution from Vol for Life and Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton and his wife, Christy.
WBIR
East Tennessee standouts commit on National Signing Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student-athletes around East Tennessee signed their national letters of intent today as their high schools held ceremonies to honor the local standouts. Knox Catholic, Farragut and Maryville were among some of the high schools to showcase their athletes on Fall Signing Day. Knox Catholic stars Daniel...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball standout Daniel Parris was one of seven KCHS student-athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday morning. Parris is an outstanding ball player who can both pitch and hit. Will he do both at Tennessee? He says that’s not out of the question. The following...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
WATE
New musical experience coming to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
Elections: Voting machine operating at Knoxville polling place
A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.
Comments / 0