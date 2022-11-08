ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Jaden Rashada, elite QB prospect, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program

Jaden Rashada gave Billy Napier a game-changing commitment late Thursday night when he flipped his verbal pledge from Miami to Florida. The Pittsburg, California, native had been committed to the Hurricanes since June 26, 2022; however, things have certainly changed. Rashada announced the news via his Twitter account Thursday night.
Billy Napier speaks to the challenge of defending MarShawn Lloyd, praises Ricky Pearsall's development

Billy Napier understands the challenge Florida faces this week in MarShawn Lloyd and the South Carolina offense. “He’s an impressive player,” Napier said. “He’s got great make-you-miss (change of direction), finishing speed. He’s heavy, got some vision to him. … He’s a big part of what they do and he’s fun to watch. … Ton of respect for his game.”
3 matchups that will define Florida vs. South Carolina -- and a prediction

A season ago, the South Carolina Gamecocks flipped a switch against Florida and sent Dan Mullen home with his tail between his legs, routing the Gators, 40-17. The win helped the Gamecocks to a strong close to Shane Beamer’s 1st season in Columbia, which ultimately included a big win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The loss was one of the final nails in Mullen’s coffin at Florida, and Mullen was fired less than 2 weeks later when the Gators fell at Missouri.
