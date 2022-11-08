A season ago, the South Carolina Gamecocks flipped a switch against Florida and sent Dan Mullen home with his tail between his legs, routing the Gators, 40-17. The win helped the Gamecocks to a strong close to Shane Beamer’s 1st season in Columbia, which ultimately included a big win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The loss was one of the final nails in Mullen’s coffin at Florida, and Mullen was fired less than 2 weeks later when the Gators fell at Missouri.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO