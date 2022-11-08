Read full article on original website
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)
Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE NY Lottery Announces $2.04 Billion Jackpot Winning Numbers, Multiple 3rd Prize Winners in New York
New York Lottery representatives said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the latest Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was carried out at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10....
Long Island Fire Departments Receive ASPCA Public Service Award
Firefighters from three Long Island fire departments in Islip received this year's ASPCA Public Service Award.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Marias Mexican and Latin Cuisine, Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern, Ruvo
At Marias Mexican and Latin Cuisine, in Smithtown, start with the soup of the day, then you can get anything from shrimp, to chicken, to steak.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
American Christmas in Mt. Vernon Delights Kids and Families
Walk through a real workshop to see how much of the city's holiday décor is made at American Christmas in Mount Vernon.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
$50,000 Ticket From Record $2.04B Powerball Drawing Sold In White Plains
While no one in the Hudson Valley hit the more than $2 billion big Powerball grand prize, several did hit it, just on a smaller scale. According to the New York Lottery, several local residents picked the right combination of numbers to win the $50,000 third prize, including one in Westchester County in White Plains.
suffolkcountynews.net
Popular hangout cleaned up
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Town of Islip receiver of taxes Andy Wittman along with former councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen held a cleanup of South Snedecor Avenue in Bayport, in conjunction with the 501(c)(3) …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longisland.com
Environmental Conservation Police Patrolling Suffolk for Out-of-Season Fishing
Recently, while patrolling near Robert Moses State Park, ECOs Perkins and Dickson checked a small fishing access site under the Captree Island Bridge and observed three individuals fishing along the rocky jetties using green crabs, a common bait for tautog/blackfish. During the ECOs’ inspection, which included a check of fishing...
Man rescued from steep cliff in upstate New York park after runner heard him
A man was rescued from a steep clip in an upstate park Wednesday morning.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY
Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
longisland.com
Whale Found Stranded in a Creek on the North Fork
The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) reported yesterday that a live minke whale was stranded in a creek in Southold Town on the North Fork of Long Island. “Trained responders from AMSEAS quickly arrived on scene and assessed the animal to be partially stranded in a creek, with the tide outgoing,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the whale was in an area that was extremely difficult to access. However, AMSEAS staff were able to reach the whale with the help of safety personnel from the Southold Town Bay Constables and Police Department.”
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
greaterlongisland.com
Bango Bowls opening flagship Westbury store, looking to open 100 more
Bango Bowls, where “healthy shouldn’t taste this good,” is laying the foundation for massive growth across the Tri-State Area and beyond. The goal is 100 franchise locations by the end of 2025, the company just announced. The brand has an ambitious vision, and we’re not the only...
Long Island Restaurant Week: Monroes, Osteria Morini, Small Batch
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!
Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt.
