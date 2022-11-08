ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others

It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets’ Jacob deGrom Tests The Free Agent Market

The New York Mets made the Edwin Diaz signing official. That was their first order of business in free agency. Then they picked up the $14 million dollar option on Carlos Carrasco. Next on the list is multiple Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom. He has met with the Atlanta Braves but the Mets are talking to him. Steven Cohen tweeted about him so I think it’s a matter of deGrom’s camp figuring out what his market value is and the Mets will gladly pay it. Somewhere between $40 and 45 million for 3-5 years will get it done. He will soon be 35, so this could be his last big contract.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
