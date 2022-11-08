ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mad Nice bringing Italian eats, Cali vibes to Detroit this winter

By Jessica Stevenson
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Described as a blend of modern Italian specialties and California vibes, Mad Nice is the newest concept coming from the Heirloom Hospitality Group.

The company behind Prime + Proper and Cash Only Supper Club said Mad Nice is their most ambitious concept to date.

The restaurant will focus on both direct-from-the-farm and fermented ingredients inspired by the changing seasons of Michigan, the California coast and southern Italy. The Mad Nice kitchen will be led by executive chef partner and native Detroiter Myles McVay, HOUR Detroit magazine's chef of the year.

Heirloom Hospitality Group

"All the offerings at Mad Nice are meant to honor Italian tradition from a time, love, and care aspect while mixing in modern ideas of preparation, sourcing, and sustainability with a bit of Detroit sauce," said McVay.

Cocktails will be curated by general manager Justin Campbell who said many ingredients will be sourced from local farmers markets and farms.

In addition to a sit-down restaurant, the 10,500-square-foot area will also feature a retail space called Mad Nice Goods. The company said that space will carry merchandise, to-go food plus a coffee and cocktail bar.

Heirloom Hospitality Group

"We look forward to sharing the experience with our guests, especially as we expand our passion for Detroit into the community in Midtown," said Jeremy Sasson, founder of Heirloom Hospitality Group.

Mad Nice is designed by the team behind Detroit-based Parini Design, who also collaborated on the recent renovation at Heirloom Hospitality's Townhouse Detroit.

Mad Nice is located at the corner of Second Avenue and Alexandrine Street. The company said it is scheduled to open by the end of 2022.

More information can be found here.

