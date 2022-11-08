Woman's Mason Jar Soup Recipe Is So Fun and Travel-Friendly

We need to make a couple of jars tonight.

Have you ever used mason jars? They are one of the best things you can have in your pantry. They are versatile and easy to carry. You can store food in them or use them for drinks. However, our post today shows another creative way to utilize them.

TikTok content creator @plantyou shared her Mason Jar Soup recipe. We were blown away by the yummy appearance of this meal. We need to make a couple of jars tonight.

If you’re new to using mason jars, the idea of putting soup into them might seem a bit strange. But for those of us who love mason jars, this is another way we can use the jars we already purchased. The soup recipe includes soy sauce, miso paste, baked tofu, grated carrots, spinach, vermicelli noodles, chives, sesame seeds, and hot water. Mix it all, and you’ve got a scrumptious meal to take on the go.

We absolutely adore the Mason Jar Soup recipe. But let’s see if the TikTok community shares our opinion. User @Danielle Cochran exclaimed, “Such a fun idea! That looks delicious! Thanks for sharing.” @Middle aged mama wrote, “The book you came out with, oh my God, recipes that I didn’t think that I would like. I love them. Fantastic book.” @Michele Kroeger wrote, “Why not make a pot of soup ahead of time and bring a container of it?” @Snactivist revealed, “Finally, someone makes a meal in a jar that’s in a size I’d actually eat.”

The Mason Jar Soup is a fantastic meal for lounging on the couch or during a lunch break. We encourage you to try it the next time you crave soup. If you liked the video and want to see more content, visit @plantyou’s TikTok channel. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!