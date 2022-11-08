ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Think This Video of a Ghostly Horse Is a Sign of Doom

By Diana Logan
 3 days ago

"Behold a pale horse..."

In the Biblical Book of Revelation, one of the most enduring images is that of the “pale horse” whose rider is named Death. One of the four horsemen of the apocalypse , Death and its “pale horse” has held a fascination for artists, writers, and anyone who happens to have an apocalyptic nightmare. It is little wonder then, that this video of a particularly ghostly creature, standing on top of a wall, has taken the internet by storm.

What is this animal? What is doing there? And does it help at all that the entire thing is set to super creepy music?

In the video, which is set to horror movie music, the camera pans up on a ghostly, pale, four legged creature. In the dim light, its eyes seem to shine with an unearthly glow. At first it truly does appear to be a horse—a fearful demonic creature, especially, as whoever is filming is doing so from a low angle, ups hill.

But what’s really going on here?

Panning closer, we aren’t quite as sure that the animal is a horse after all. Its proportions subtly shift, and as it turns its head in the very last moment of the video, you can just make out a pair of curved horns on top of its head.

Ah, it’s not a ghost at all, but rather, a white billy goat. Well, that certainly explains what it’s doing standing on top of that wall.

I guess well can worry a little less about Death.

