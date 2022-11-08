ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
ARGYLE, TX
92.9 NIN

Shaq's Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tensions Flare at Dallas O'Rourke Rally

Tensions flared between supporters of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke and opposition media personalities at a Dallas rally on election day. The gubernatorial challenger spent the day traveling to various polling locations across Texas to rally and meet supporters, stopping at Fretz Park Branch Library in the afternoon. “Are...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas resident is now $1 million richer after winning the top prize from the scratch-off ticket Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Kroger 538, located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd., in Arlington. The claimant elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.
ARLINGTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
92.9 NIN

After a Two Year Hiatus, ICE is Back in North Texas This Weekend

It is a Christmas tradition for many, which has sadly been cancelled the past two years due to Covid. However, the good times return this weekend at the Gaylord Texan. I won't lie to you. I don't get the hype in this. I know SO many people that plan a trip to this this literally every year. In case you don't know, the Gaylord Texan over in Grapevine is considered THE Christmas hotel in North Texas. They have Christmas decorations all over the place, indoor snow tubing, gingerbread house making, and brunch with freaking Charlie Brown.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

