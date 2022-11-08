Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
Related
TCU vs. Texas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
The two top teams in the Big 12 standings square off on the Forty Acres as Texas welcomes TCU in a battle of ranked Lone Star State rivals in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. CFP No. 18 Texas has won four of its last five boasting a 6-3 overall record combined with a 4-2 mark in ...
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
WFAA
How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
dallasexpress.com
Tensions Flare at Dallas O’Rourke Rally
Tensions flared between supporters of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke and opposition media personalities at a Dallas rally on election day. The gubernatorial challenger spent the day traveling to various polling locations across Texas to rally and meet supporters, stopping at Fretz Park Branch Library in the afternoon. “Are...
Houston Chronicle
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WFAA
Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas resident is now $1 million richer after winning the top prize from the scratch-off ticket Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Kroger 538, located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd., in Arlington. The claimant elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
After a Two Year Hiatus, ICE is Back in North Texas This Weekend
It is a Christmas tradition for many, which has sadly been cancelled the past two years due to Covid. However, the good times return this weekend at the Gaylord Texan. I won't lie to you. I don't get the hype in this. I know SO many people that plan a trip to this this literally every year. In case you don't know, the Gaylord Texan over in Grapevine is considered THE Christmas hotel in North Texas. They have Christmas decorations all over the place, indoor snow tubing, gingerbread house making, and brunch with freaking Charlie Brown.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KENS 5
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Was this your ticket? $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in North Texas
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in their 2022-23 NFL season, the TCU Horned Frogs are the pleasant surprise of the college football season and both teams are winning ball games.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0