Shady Cove, OR

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon

roguevalleymagazine.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
yamhilladvocate.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression

A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
OREGON STATE
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’

Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
KATU.com

One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
ASTORIA, OR
KATU.com

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Home Insulation Co. — A History of Making a Difference in the Community

Home Insulation Co. was one of the very first insulation contracting companies started in the state of Oregon. This family owned and operated business began as Home Insulation Co. / Johnson Fuel in 1948. When the coal business diminished and Johnson closed, Phil Heidt, one of the original partners, became the sole owner of Home Insulation Co. and continued the insulation operations in Oregon.
MEDFORD, OR

