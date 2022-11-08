Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon

Read full article on original website
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
yamhilladvocate.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression
A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
137 Oregon towns and counties vote to opt out of psilocybin services
The divide between urban and rural Oregonians was apparent Tuesday, when 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties, as well as 114 towns, voted on whether or not they would allow the state’s legal psilocybin program to operate within their borders. A map from Psychedelic Alpha shows where opt-outs passed....
KLEWTV
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’
Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Psilocybin-related businesses will not be allowed in more than 100 Oregon cities
More than 100 cities across Oregon made it clear with their votes Tuesday that they do not want psilocybin-related businesses to operate in their towns, at least not for now.
Breakdown shows how each Oregon county voted for governor
This map shows which gubernatorial candidates are leading in each Oregon county after the November 2022 general election.
KTVZ
Number of Oregon households with bank and credit union accounts continues to rise, agency says
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The number of unbanked households in Oregon dropped from 3.8 percent in 2019 to just 1.8 percent in 2021, according to a study by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. This is significant for many Oregonians because it means they can avoid paying for expensive alternative...
KATU.com
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
KATU.com
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’
BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
Christine Drazan concedes from Oregon’s gubernatorial race
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Republican Christine Drazan announced her concession from Oregon's gubernatorial race.
‘Respiratory trifecta’ spreading through Oregon, OHA gives updates on viruses
The Oregon Health Authority spoke Thursday about the current "respiratory trifecta" making its way through Oregon.
How can The Oregonian/OregonLive call a winner in Oregon’s governor race? Math
The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek even as ballots were still being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when we made the call, Kotek was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan with 46% of the vote to 44%. That seems close. But if you...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Home Insulation Co. — A History of Making a Difference in the Community
Home Insulation Co. was one of the very first insulation contracting companies started in the state of Oregon. This family owned and operated business began as Home Insulation Co. / Johnson Fuel in 1948. When the coal business diminished and Johnson closed, Phil Heidt, one of the original partners, became the sole owner of Home Insulation Co. and continued the insulation operations in Oregon.
