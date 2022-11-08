ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Winter Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two weeks after Des Moines’ farmers’ market closed for the season, the city’s Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market returned on Saturday. Megan Renkel with the Greater Des Moines Partnership organizes the market. She said it’s a good way to get in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away. She said, […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Knoxville parents honor son who died from rare disease

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Katie Adkisson and Luke Borgman are mourning the loss of their son Evert. Five-year-old Evert Borgman was full of life even with his health complications. He was born with Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome, a rare disease. The condition causes the body to grow and gain weight at an...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds

Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
DES MOINES, IA
kdsm17.com

Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page...
DES MOINES, IA
more1049.com

Cold Temperatures Are a Good Reminder That Winter is Coming

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– This early taste of cold temperatures affecting a large part of the country going into the weekend is a good reminder that winter is on its way. Meteorologist Chad Hahn from the National Weather Service in Des Moines says it is important to be prepared for snow which all starts with knowing the difference between a winter storm watch and warning.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy

Dr. Ole Olson, DC, from Central Iowa Neuropathy, shares signs, symptoms, and causes of peripheral neuropathy and how Central Iowa Neuropathy can help. Central Iowa Neuropathy is located at 210 Northeast Delaware Ave in Ankeny. For more information, visit centraliowaneuropathy.com or call 515-218-9500 to set up your appointment or register for a free seminar.
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
STORY COUNTY, IA

