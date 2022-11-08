Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
Former worker claims expired food being served in Indianola school district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Woods has worked in the Indianola Community School District as a food service manager for 12 years. Over a decade of experience came to a close after she emailed the district's food service director about spoiled cauliflower in Irving Elementary School's kitchen. "I had...
Winter Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two weeks after Des Moines’ farmers’ market closed for the season, the city’s Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market returned on Saturday. Megan Renkel with the Greater Des Moines Partnership organizes the market. She said it’s a good way to get in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away. She said, […]
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
KCCI.com
Knoxville parents honor son who died from rare disease
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Katie Adkisson and Luke Borgman are mourning the loss of their son Evert. Five-year-old Evert Borgman was full of life even with his health complications. He was born with Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome, a rare disease. The condition causes the body to grow and gain weight at an...
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
littlevillagemag.com
Happy bonobos make great research subjects at Des Moines’ world-renowned Ape Initiative
Des Moines is known for a few things: the Traveler’s Insurance sign, Slipknot and, I suppose, the Iowa state government. But in zoologist circles globally, Des Moines is famously the home of the only facility dedicated to the research and conservation of bonobos. Ape Initiative is an Association of...
kdsm17.com
Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover
DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
more1049.com
Cold Temperatures Are a Good Reminder That Winter is Coming
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– This early taste of cold temperatures affecting a large part of the country going into the weekend is a good reminder that winter is on its way. Meteorologist Chad Hahn from the National Weather Service in Des Moines says it is important to be prepared for snow which all starts with knowing the difference between a winter storm watch and warning.
who13.com
Signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy
Dr. Ole Olson, DC, from Central Iowa Neuropathy, shares signs, symptoms, and causes of peripheral neuropathy and how Central Iowa Neuropathy can help. Central Iowa Neuropathy is located at 210 Northeast Delaware Ave in Ankeny. For more information, visit centraliowaneuropathy.com or call 515-218-9500 to set up your appointment or register for a free seminar.
iheart.com
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
Teen charged for crash at Des Moines tow lot that seriously injured 1 person
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made for a crash that left one person seriously injured earlier this week. On Wednesday the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 800 block of SE 21st Street around 10:40 a.m. to investigate a crash with injuries. When first responders arrived […]
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Trafficked teen from Iowa who escaped from women’s center back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa sex-trafficking victim, who escaped from a women’s center after serving time for killing a man she said raped her, is back in custody, authorities said. Pieper Delaney Lewis, 18, of Des Moines, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail at...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
Comments / 0