SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Evacuations Ordered as Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows.
foxla.com
Flash food warning issued for parts of LA County before expiring
LOS ANGELES - The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of East Central Los Angeles County. The warning was in effect till 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. An emergency alert was sent to millions of phones, warning residents. At 3:56 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Issued
A significant storm is moving across Southern California today, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day.
foxla.com
Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX
Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
kvta.com
Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County
For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
kclu.org
It's here! Major storm system arrived in Tri-Counties
The first significant storm of the season is here on the Central and South Coasts, and it could mean some impressive rainfall totals for parts of the region. The first wave of the system has only left a quarter to a half inch of rain at most in the region.
spectrumnews1.com
A strong storm system will impact Southern California
Southern California's first widespread rain event of the season has arrived. The first wave of rain will be light and scattered on Monday. On Tuesday, the moderate to heavy rain bands will move from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. What You Need To Know. Light rain showers...
foxla.com
Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange, San Bernardino counties
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire burn area. Fish...
2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River
Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash
At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
