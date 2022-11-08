As Ocean City tourism officials ramp up and massage the resort’s event calendar, a new tool is in place to determine economic impacts. “The beauty about it is we will be able to determine the cost of the event versus the benefits it can provide to the community as well as being able to customize this particular piece of software as we move forward in the process of utilizing it,” said Tom Perlozzo, the city’s director of tourism and business development, of the city’s newly implemented economic impact calculator.

