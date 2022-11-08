Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Low-class e-bikes officially permitted on Ocean City Boardwalk
Attempt to limit rental of Class 3s dies in 3-2 vote. Electric bicycles are officially allowed on the Ocean City Boardwalk and officials have tools to crack down on all types of rowdy riders. At a meeting Monday, City Council members voted to pass two mobility-related ordinances that allow Class...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council bids adieu to Lloyd Martin; passes sign, pier franchise ordinances
Ocean City Council members discussed and approved the following matters at a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 7:. For two decades, Councilman Lloyd Martin served as a strong, at times quiet, but always informed and calculated voice on the Ocean City Council. That was the overall consensus of several council...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council approves upcoming events
Storm Warriors 5K, Jeep toy drive, penguin swim passed. With summer long over and fall nearly halfway gone, the number of weekend events across Ocean City are also beginning to dwindle. But the year is not over yet, and on Monday City Council members approved three upcoming events, with the...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City ballot questions approved
Voters pass raises for elected officials, room tax spending. For the first time in more than three decades, the Ocean City mayor and council will get a pay bump, putting them on track with similar municipalities across the state. Voters passed two measures Tuesday that will raise the mayor’s salary...
Ocean City Today
Economic impact calculator will show success of Ocean City events
As Ocean City tourism officials ramp up and massage the resort’s event calendar, a new tool is in place to determine economic impacts. “The beauty about it is we will be able to determine the cost of the event versus the benefits it can provide to the community as well as being able to customize this particular piece of software as we move forward in the process of utilizing it,” said Tom Perlozzo, the city’s director of tourism and business development, of the city’s newly implemented economic impact calculator.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County voters deny sports complex bond measure
Advocates and opponents of a county-financed sports complex do not that idea to kick around anymore, as Worcester County voters rejected referendum Question A Tuesday. According to results on the state's Board of Elections website, by a vote of 11,208 to 10,482, voters killed a county bill passed last April that authorized commissioners to sell $11.2 million in revenue bonds to help pay for the design and construction costs of a $15.6 million Worcester County sports complex. The legislation did not specify a location.
WBOC
Proposed Storage Facility In Kent Island Gets Approved Despite Communities Concerns
KENT ISLAND, Md. - A proposed storage facility on Kent Island has generated plenty of pushback. The Queen Anne's County Planning Commission did approve the project in a 5-1 vote, despite community disapproval. However, the project will have to go through approval of the Queen Anne's County Commissioners as the next step. The commissioners met Thursday morning to discuss the project.
Ocean City Today
Complex sunk by age-old division
More bad news for sports complex boosters. According to the preliminary voting totals by precinct, support for and opposition to funding a sports complex with a bond issue broke down into the usual north-south divide, with a helping hand from the Ocean Pines area. The only precincts giving the idea...
WMDT.com
Worcester County ballot measure on sports complex remains too close to call
BERLIN, Md. – One ballot measure in Maryland is coming down to the wire, on if a new sports complex should come to Worcester county. Question A on the Worcester County Ballot is still too close to call as of Wednesday evening, despite the NO choice leading by just over one thousand votes.
Ocean City Today
Sewer extension needless expenditure for county
This letter was sent to The Honorable Horacio Tablada, secretary, Maryland Department of the Environment and forwarded to Ocean City Today. Before you now is a change to the Worcester County Water and Sewer Master Plan that would extend the City of Pocomoke’s wastewater treatment services into Accomack County, Virginia, solely for the benefit of a private business located in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Ocean City Today
James, two newcomers react to wins in Ocean City Council election
Two newcomers and one incumbent will fill the three seats that were up for grabs on the Ocean City Council. Council President Matt James was elected along with Will Savage and Carol Proctor, while Councilman Mark Paddack failed in his bid to gain a second term in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Ocean City Today
Decent turnout reported for Ocean City election
Nearly 33 percent of registered voters cast ballots. The number of people who voted in Tuesday’s municipal election came in a little lower than the last time the same candidates were on the ballot, but still surpassed the turnout of 2020. According to unofficial results released Tuesday night, a...
Ocean City Today
James renamed Ocean City Council president following election certification
Deluca renamed secretary, officials sworn in Thursday. The Ocean City Council welcomed two new members and kept the same leadership at an organizational meeting held Thursday to certify election results and solidify the new elected body. Council President Matt James, who received the highest number of votes in Tuesday’s election...
Cape Gazette
60-room hotel proposed for former Dolle’s site
Four months ago, it was revealed a new hotel on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk property comprising Grotto Pizza and the former Dolle’s Candyland was planned. At a commissioner meeting, officials were told plans were going to be submitted to the city in the near future. Those plans are in,...
WBOC
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
oceancity.com
Dinosaur Extinction Rumors Put to Rest in Ocean City – Meteoric Improvements on the Horizon
Many Facebook patrons on Ocean City Today’s Facebook page were aghast at the news that the dinosaurs at Nick’s Jurassic Golf were being displaced to build an office building. While displacing dinosaurs sounds heartless, the reality is actually very different. The dinosaurs are migrating a block north, kids and Burley Oak patrons are interacting with and enjoying the dinosaurs until they find their final home, a bus stop gets a shelter, a local family-owned business gets new offices near their work, a residential community loses an irritation, and new workforce housing is being created.
Ocean City Today
Veterans Day ceremonies planned in Ocean Pines, Ocean City
(Nov. 11, 2022) Ceremonies are planned in Ocean Pines and Ocean City on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The patriotic celebrations will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway. The event was originally scheduled to take place outside at the Worcester County Veterans...
Ocean City Today
Abbott ousts Nordstrom, SA and sheriff stay same
The results of county-level elections are in for Worcester with a new commissioner poised to take over the Pocomoke district. Challenger Caryn Abbott (R) knocked off incumbent Josh Nordstrom (D) by 20 percentage points in a race that ended up less competitive than anticipated. Abbott nearly tripled Nordstrom’s output in...
The Dispatch
Despite Referendum Results, Commission President Says ‘Sports Complex Project Continues On’ With Eye On Alternative Funding Source
BERLIN – The majority of voters this week did not support giving Worcester County the ability to finance the cost of designing and building a sports complex. In Tuesday’s general election, 52.37% of voters were against Question A, which was meant to determine whether the Worcester County Commissioners could bond the costs associated with a sports complex. While mail-in ballots have not yet been counted, at this point there are 9,424 (52.37%) votes against the question and 8,572 (47.63%) for the question.
Cape Gazette
Water tower under construction behind Beacon Middle School
Work is well underway to build a new 1 million-gallon water tower on Mulberry Knoll Road behind Beacon Middle School. According to signage on the property, the South Rehoboth Elevated Water Storage Tank is being constructed by Tidewater Utilities Inc., with $5 million in funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
