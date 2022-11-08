Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and of course, giving thanks for what we have. It's also a time when many people reach out to help those who are less fortunate. The pets staying at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa don’t have families to celebrate the holidays with. They are still waiting to find their forever homes, but you can help them feel special this year by donating to give them a special Thanksgiving meal.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO