"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman
(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Got Christmas Shopping To Do? West Michigan Holiday Market Ranked Among Best in U.S.
Got some Christmas shopping to do? Or maybe you just want to get in the holiday spirit? A local holiday market selling hand-made goods, arts, crafts, and food is getting national attention!. Holland's Kerstmarkt is in the running for the Best Holiday Market in the Country in a USA Today...
Grand Rapids honors veterans with annual parade
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday evening to watch and participate in the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade began on Division Avenue under the I-196 overpass and moved through downtown, ending at Veterans Memorial Park with a remembrance ceremony. Numerous military groups and veterans organizations participated.
Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site.
Kalamazoo honors those who have served at Veterans Day ceremony
KALAMAZOO, MI – Veterans Day is a time where everyone in Kalamazoo can honor the people who have served. The Kalamazoo County Veterans Day ceremony was held Friday, Nov. 11, at the Robert L. Cook Veterans Memorial Plaza in Rose Park. The event started at 2 p.m. and lasted for an hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Letter from the Editor: ArtPrize’s final artistic statement is sad but true – nothing great lasts forever
It was dusk on the riverbank in downtown Grand Rapids, and I stood in childlike awe as 15,000 sky lanterns drifted above and away to parts unknown. The only sound was a symphony of gasps and cheers from thousands of others sharing a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. That was September 2012, and...
Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
Annual Holiday Tree Lighting set for Thanksgiving weekend in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Bronson Park will once again be the site of the city of Kalamazoo’s yearly tree lighting. The annual ceremony, which dates back to the early 1930s, will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 in the downtown park, located at 200 S. Rose St. Festivities will take place from 5-7 p.m. with the lighting of the park occurring at approximately 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan ‘renews’ its commitment to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is renewing its lease for an additional seven years at the former Steketee’s building in downtown Grand Rapids. The insurance company, which moved to the eight-story building at 86 Monroe Center St. NW nearly 20 years ago, announced the decision at news conference Thursday, Nov. 10. It was attended by officials from the city of Grand Rapids and Rockford Construction, which owns the building.
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good
Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
WOOD
Major shake up on GR City Commission
Two Grand Rapids city commissioners lost their re-election bid. (Nov. 9, 2022) Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new …. Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new season at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to make debut at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to...
GRPD: Fisherman finds body in Grand River
Authorities say a fisherman came upon a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.
10 Months Later: What’s Happening With Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Tavern?
At the start of 2022, we noticed some changes were finally starting to take place at Kalamazoo's infamous Gull Road Tavern. The building has sat unused for close to 10 years, so when construction crews started working on the building at 5001 Gull Road in Kalamazoo we couldn't help but get excited!
MLive
