Kalamazoo, MI

CBS Detroit

"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman

(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
NILES, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Grand Rapids honors veterans with annual parade

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday evening to watch and participate in the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade began on Division Avenue under the I-196 overpass and moved through downtown, ending at Veterans Memorial Park with a remembrance ceremony. Numerous military groups and veterans organizations participated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting set for Thanksgiving weekend in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Bronson Park will once again be the site of the city of Kalamazoo’s yearly tree lighting. The annual ceremony, which dates back to the early 1930s, will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 in the downtown park, located at 200 S. Rose St. Festivities will take place from 5-7 p.m. with the lighting of the park occurring at approximately 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan ‘renews’ its commitment to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is renewing its lease for an additional seven years at the former Steketee’s building in downtown Grand Rapids. The insurance company, which moved to the eight-story building at 86 Monroe Center St. NW nearly 20 years ago, announced the decision at news conference Thursday, Nov. 10. It was attended by officials from the city of Grand Rapids and Rockford Construction, which owns the building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKMI

Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good

Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Major shake up on GR City Commission

Two Grand Rapids city commissioners lost their re-election bid. (Nov. 9, 2022) Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new …. Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new season at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to make debut at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

