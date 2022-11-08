Cher announced that after years of being single, she officially has a new man in her life. After being photographed out holding hands with music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, the pop icon logged on to Twitter to confirm that they are dating and she's having the time of her life. Fans first started to suspect there was something going on with the singer when she tweeted on November 1, “One part of my life is SO AMAZING,” with a heart-eyes emoji. Shortly after that, on November 3, the singer was spotted holding hands with Edwards as they entered the celebrity hangout Craig's in West Hollywood, where they met up for dinner with rapper Tyga. At one point Edwards was even seen kissing her hand as they were sitting waiting in the car. And the following day the singer responded to a tweet that said, “Someone’s got a new boyfriendddd,” with “YESSSSS.”

4 DAYS AGO