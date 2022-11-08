Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
Katie Holmes Swaps Her Signature Cashmere for a Full Leather Look
Katie Holmes’s recent style signatures—casual wide-leg trousers, look-at-me zebra-stripe boots, figure-hugging ruched dresses, and that internet-crashing cashmere bralette and peekaboo cardigan—have a common thread. Since 2019, the NYC style icon has been infatuated by the ultra-luxe designs of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein. “Something’s wrong with Instagram, it’s...
Kylie Jenner Dug into the ’90s Archives for This Sheer Body-Con Gown
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? On November 7, at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Jennifer Lopez Is Getting Her Christmas Glam on Early and We’re Obsessed
How early is too early to go hard on Christmas? If you ask Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, it's already time to get cracking. Carey declared the holiday season—or as she dubbed it MariahSZN—officially open on the first day of November, with a video that saw her switching out her Halloween witch costume for her famous Mrs. Claus jumpsuit. And, just in case we didn't get the memo, she gifted us with another iconic whistle note, singing “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!”
Lindsay Lohan Caps Her Comeback With a Sheer Valentino Gown
In 2022 red-carpet fashion law states that at least one element of one’s gown must be partially or totally see-through—ideally in an area of the body that you’d usually keep covered up. Any questions regarding this policy should be referred to Lindsay Lohan in this sheer illusion Valentino sheath, which she wore to the fan screening of her Netflix Christmas movie Falling for Christmas in New York City.
Khloé Kardashian Says True’s Birthday Party Wasn’t Without Tristan Thompson Drama
Khloé Kardashian gave her baby daddy Tristan Thompson a polite “thanks but no thanks” when he offered to pay for their daughter True's fourth-birthday party. And it sounds like these two do not have good communication. In season two, episode seven, of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloé throws...
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Responded to Critics of Her Name Change: ‘It’s a Power Move’
While Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny From the Block to all of us, there was a bit of a hullabaloo when she revealed that she'd taken her new husband's (that would be Ben Affleck’s) last name when they married—which she doesn't really get, to be honest. In a cover profile for Vogue, Lopez says she changed her legal name to Affleck because it's more romantic that way. Not because she's antifeminist or whatever.
Jennifer Aniston Went Makeup-Free to Show Off Her Two-Step Beach Waves Routine
Jennifer Aniston no longer rocks the Rachel, but she's still a major source of hair inspiration. The former Friends star recently took to Instagram to share her simple two-step, get-up-and-go hair routine—and one of those steps is just letting your hair air-dry! In peak morning fashion, Aniston wore a cozy bathrobe and little to no makeup for the video tutorial, running just a bit of LolaVie's Lightweight Hair Oil through her naturally wavy blonde locks and giving her hair a few quick scrunches. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼♀️,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.
Kate Middleton Admirably Recovers From Perilous Heel-in-Mud Event
One of the many reasons I know I would never be able to hack it as a princess is that I have never been able to wear a stiletto without the heel getting stuck somewhere and immediately falling on my face. But Kate Middleton handles even the indignity of having one's spike heel sink into the soft mud with grace. She may not be able to defy the basic principles of physics, but, unlike me, she can recover from the occasional mishap without disaster.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Made Their Red-Carpet Debut in Gucci PJs
Ever since Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford began dating earlier this year, the couple has kept their public appearances to a minimum. They’ve been spotted out and about together a few times, but never officially on a red carpet. But at the star-studded 2022 LACMA Gala in LA, they finally made their official debut—in bold style, naturally. Forget an expected black-tie suit or gown: They opted for comfy monogrammed Gucci PJs accessorized with an eye mask, slippers, and blanket.
Gigi Hadid Wore Gray Lipstick and Actually Made It Look Good
You know the celebrities that go out on a limb to make the unthinkable work when it comes to beauty trends? Gigi Hadid gave us a master class this week, with a bit odd and definitely bold choice for a recent red-carpet beauty moment. For the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, Hadid graced the carpet with an unconventional cool gray lipstick. Her beauty look comes after a year of experimentation in the fashion world, such as Doja Cat’s quirky makeup looks from Paris Fashion Week (she still has us wondering how her shirt remained white with all that gold)—and we certainly can’t leave out the Hadid sisters’ bleached brows for their own prance down the very same runways.
Jacob Elordi Went Full Elvis Presley in New Photo From the Set of Priscilla
Step aside, Austin Butler. There's a new Elvis in town. Back in September it was announced that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would be the next actor to step into Elvis's blue suede shoes in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the A24 film also stars Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny and will tell the story of Priscilla's life from 15 to 27 years old.
Kim Kardashian Did Unconventional Black-Tie in a See-Through Latex Evening Gown
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims received the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards on Monday, November 7. To accept the award alongside her cofounders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long...
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest (and Most Flared) Suit to Date
Margot Robbie isn’t one to play it safe on the red carpet. From the caped Celine look she wore to the London premiere of Amsterdam to the distinctly bridal Chanel gown she sported at the New York premiere of the movie, the star loves a head-turning fashion moment. At...
Katie Holmes Did a Modern, Sexy Take on the Flapper Dress
At Monday night's 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Cher Confirms She Is Dating Amber Rose’s 36-Year-Old Ex-Boyfriend
Cher announced that after years of being single, she officially has a new man in her life. After being photographed out holding hands with music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, the pop icon logged on to Twitter to confirm that they are dating and she's having the time of her life. Fans first started to suspect there was something going on with the singer when she tweeted on November 1, “One part of my life is SO AMAZING,” with a heart-eyes emoji. Shortly after that, on November 3, the singer was spotted holding hands with Edwards as they entered the celebrity hangout Craig's in West Hollywood, where they met up for dinner with rapper Tyga. At one point Edwards was even seen kissing her hand as they were sitting waiting in the car. And the following day the singer responded to a tweet that said, “Someone’s got a new boyfriendddd,” with “YESSSSS.”
Selena Gomez Looked Like a Dang Princess in Her Silky Fuchsia Gown
I have never been able to resist an overtly girly look—and Selena Gomez is giving me everything I could ask for at the premiere of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. It’s shiny. It’s sparkly. It’s pink. The actor, pop star, and amateur reality show chef walked the carpet in a tea-length one-shoulder Rodarte frock of magenta silk with a large, draped bow on the shoulder.
North West Posted a Slicked-Back Ponytail Tutorial on TikTok—We Decoded Every Single Product
North West is committed to keeping us on our toes, and that even applies to her curly hair slick-back ponytail tutorials. The nine-year-old Tiktok star blessed us with another sped-up motion video on her hair routine, which would probably be handy for any fellow 3A or 3B curlfriends. North West...
Elizabeth Debicki’s The Crown Premiere Look Took 300 Hours to Make and Is Loaded With Symbolism
The Crown has seen Elizabeth Debicki step out of the box in terms of her style, from her British Vogue makeover to the joyous Christopher John Rogers looks she's worn on the press tour. But the season-five premiere red carpet for the Netflix show dictated a classic mood that transcended the trend cycle. And the brand that happily provided a dress fit for a princess? Dior, of course.
Letitia Wright Wore Hundreds of Crystals and a Panther Ring to the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The entire cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has delivered head-turning fashion at the press junkets and red-carpet appearances for the film thus far—and last night’s London premiere did not disappoint. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther franchise, served a truly mesmerizing look, curated by her stylist Shiona Turini.
