Liam Fox has big plans for Aziz Behich before he heads to the World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox is delighted for Qatar-bound Aziz Behich and has no doubt that the left-back will be desperate to go to the World Cup on the back of some positive domestic results.

Behich was one of seven cinch Premiership players who were selected in Graham Arnold’s squad for Australia’s Group D campaign against France, Denmark and Tunisia.

The announcement came two weeks before the Socceroos take on the holders in their opener but there are big games before then in the league as United bid to get off the bottom.

Fox’s side are looking to draw level on points with Kilmarnock when they host the Ayrshire side on Wednesday and then face Aberdeen in a New Firm derby on Saturday evening.

On the good news for Behich, Fox said: “We are absolutely delighted for him. He has been really, really good for me since I have taken the job, really consistent, really good day to day on the training pitch and around the group.

“We wish him all the best but he is also fully aware we have two big games coming up.

“Knowing the type of boy he is, that won’t be an issue. To be honest he will probably be even more keen to go away on the back of some decent results. That’s the type of individual he is.”

Fox is fully aware of the importance of the midweek game.

“We don’t want to get detached but we have still got plenty of games to go, but our main focus is to do everything we can to get three points on Wednesday,” he said.

