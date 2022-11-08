Mystery, suspense and jaw-dropping plot twists – it’s no wonder true crime is one of the most popular genres of podcast. And yet, it is arguably the most difficult to make.It involves hefty legal obstacles, tough editorial decisions and, most importantly, complex ethical and moral calls. After all, you’re not just messing around here: you’re dealing with real lives and, often, raw traumas.Nowadays any of us can start our own podcast, but to take on a true crime story and make it both a meaningful endeavour and a chart-topping success requires skill, patience and time.Luckily for all you aspiring Sarah...

1 HOUR AGO