Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals, coming off a division crown and four straight postseason berths, could make some moves in free agency to stay competitive. Occasionally, St. Louis will land a big-name free agent to a multi-year deal, like Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran and Miles Mikolas. Other offseasons come and go a little more quietly.
Central Illinois Proud
Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer
NEW YORK (AP)With a record contract for Edwin Diaz, his swift return to the New York Mets was music to their ears. Diaz and the Mets completed their $102 million, five-year deal Wednesday – the largest for a reliever in baseball history. The star closer can opt out after three seasons, and the agreement includes a team option for 2028.
Central Illinois Proud
AP source: Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, 5-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez agreed Thursday to remain with the San Diego Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized pending...
Central Illinois Proud
Edwin Díaz’s $102M from Mets not fully paid until 2042
NEW YORK (AP)Edwin Diaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and also has a club option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $118.25 million over six seasons. Diaz’s deal, announced Wednesday,...
Central Illinois Proud
Rockies, right-hander Ureña agree to $3.5M, 1-year deal
DENVER (AP)The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year deal Friday night with right-hander Jose Urena. Urena gets a $3 million salary next season, and the Rockies have a $4.5 million option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout. He can make up to $1 million annually in performance bonuses for starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30.
Comments / 0