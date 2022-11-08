ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals, coming off a division crown and four straight postseason berths, could make some moves in free agency to stay competitive. Occasionally, St. Louis will land a big-name free agent to a multi-year deal, like Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran and Miles Mikolas. Other offseasons come and go a little more quietly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer

NEW YORK (AP)With a record contract for Edwin Diaz, his swift return to the New York Mets was music to their ears. Diaz and the Mets completed their $102 million, five-year deal Wednesday – the largest for a reliever in baseball history. The star closer can opt out after three seasons, and the agreement includes a team option for 2028.
QUEENS, NY
Central Illinois Proud

AP source: Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, 5-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez agreed Thursday to remain with the San Diego Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized pending...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Edwin Díaz’s $102M from Mets not fully paid until 2042

NEW YORK (AP)Edwin Diaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and also has a club option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $118.25 million over six seasons. Diaz’s deal, announced Wednesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Rockies, right-hander Ureña agree to $3.5M, 1-year deal

DENVER (AP)The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year deal Friday night with right-hander Jose Urena. Urena gets a $3 million salary next season, and the Rockies have a $4.5 million option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout. He can make up to $1 million annually in performance bonuses for starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy