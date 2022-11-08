Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping
When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
Austin's former La Bare space transforms into 70s nightclub Superstition
The space has been vacant for 15 years.
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open first San Marcos restaurant
The $500,000 chicken spot is expected to open in 2023.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
Board & Brush Creative Studio celebrates 5-year anniversary in New Braunfels
Groups or individuals can book an appointment with Board & Brush to complete a workshop on how to complete various DIY projects. (Courtesy Board & Brush) Board & Brush Creative Studio, 2063 Central Plaza, Ste. 101, New Braunfels, celebrated its five-year business anniversary Oct. 4. The business is a DIY wood sign shop that offers classes and workshops in which participants create wood decor projects from scratch. 830-837-5580. www.boardandbrush.com/newbraunfels.
Radish and Dill Fine Food Market serves freshly made, healthy meals in a casual setting
Chris and Diana Espiritu own Radish and Dill Fine Food Market. (Kindra Cooper/Community Impact) When Diana and Chris Espiritu purchased a retail space at 102 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, they said it was “dark, dank and dreary.”. Both skilled carpenters, the couple tackled most of the renovations...
Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food
Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
San Marcos yoga practice Wild Rice Studio provides safe space for local exercise community
Wild Rice Studio owner Kileigh Reed opened her studio in downtown San Marcos in 2021. (Photos by Sarah Hernandez/Community Impact) When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the yoga studio scene in San Marcos also took a hit, leaving its community members with few options for where to practice, according to Kileigh Reed.
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village
Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Texas ice cream shop ranked 5th best in the country for 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
New restaurants coming to Kyle, including Chipotle, Crust Pizza, Spoon + Fork
Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
New Guitar Center opens in New Braunfels
The new Guitar Center location celebrated its grand opening in New Braunfels on Oct. 20. (Courtesy Guitar Center) A new Guitar Center opened in New Braunfels on Oct. 20 at 233 Creekside Crossing. The music retailer will sell instruments, music accessories, sound equipment and offer lessons. Guitar Center also sells instruments and purchases used gear for resale. 866-498-7882. www.guitarcenter.com.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
