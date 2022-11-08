ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
Board & Brush Creative Studio celebrates 5-year anniversary in New Braunfels

Groups or individuals can book an appointment with Board & Brush to complete a workshop on how to complete various DIY projects. (Courtesy Board & Brush) Board & Brush Creative Studio, 2063 Central Plaza, Ste. 101, New Braunfels, celebrated its five-year business anniversary Oct. 4. The business is a DIY wood sign shop that offers classes and workshops in which participants create wood decor projects from scratch. 830-837-5580. www.boardandbrush.com/newbraunfels.
Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food

Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village

Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
New Guitar Center opens in New Braunfels

The new Guitar Center location celebrated its grand opening in New Braunfels on Oct. 20. (Courtesy Guitar Center) A new Guitar Center opened in New Braunfels on Oct. 20 at 233 Creekside Crossing. The music retailer will sell instruments, music accessories, sound equipment and offer lessons. Guitar Center also sells instruments and purchases used gear for resale. 866-498-7882. www.guitarcenter.com.
