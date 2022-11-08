Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Centre Daily
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy ‘Revenge’ Return
Fresh off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday from Green Bay. It's the first time coach Mike McCarthy has been back to Lambeau Field to play again his former team. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as Packers head coach and won a 2010 Super Bowl title alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Centre Daily
Final Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Dalvin Tomlinson
Will Bills quarterback Josh Allen play against the Vikings on Sunday? That's been the big question all week, and we still don't have a definitive answer yet. Allen (elbow) didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting there was a good chance backup QB Case Keenum would get the start against his former team. But Allen was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, resulting in him entering the weekend listed as questionable.
Centre Daily
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Centre Daily
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos-Titans Week 10 Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are looking to create a winning streak, but it won't be easy on the road vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos are coming off their bye, while the Titans have had health instability at quarterback. What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around...
Centre Daily
Inside Falcons OT Jake Matthews’ ‘Surreal’ Day After Birth of First Child, Loss vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has been as steady and consistent as can be over the last nine seasons, but his day at the office on Thursday was anything but. Matthews' whirlwind 24 hours actually began the night before, when he boarded the team plane to Charlotte for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Centre Daily
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements
When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
Centre Daily
Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Centre Daily
Report: Colts to Lose Star Defender for Several Weeks
This was supposed to be the season that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was finally able to let loose and played pain and injury-free. Unfortunately for him and the team, 10 weeks into the season and that hasn't been remotely the story for the All-Pro defender. According to NFL Network's...
Centre Daily
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Raiders in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts have had a rollercoaster week, to put it lightly. From the firing of head coach Frank Reich to the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday, there has been no shortage of headlines around W 56th Street this week. While we have talked about the coaching moves...
Centre Daily
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Centre Daily
Lions Offensive Line Poses Toughest Matchups for Bears
The Detroit Lions' 2-6 record speaks to their inconsistency on both sides of the football, but particularly defense. They can't complain about their offensive line and their defense struggles, but when they had possibly their best defensive game in three seasons under Dan Campbell they manage to score only 15 points in order to scratch out a win over the collapsing Green Bay Packers.
Centre Daily
Browns Myles Garrett Says Music may Have Helped This Defense
Following the bye week, the Cleveland Browns want to keep the defensive momentum carrying on from the Cincinnati Bengals game. The defense has seen a positive shift in their play in the last couple of games. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett joked at what the energy shift could have come...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Four Starters on Defense Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on backups at every level of their defense Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree, and safety Amani Hooker all were ruled out on Friday because of injury issues. Also ruled out was backup defensive back Josh Thompson.
Centre Daily
Farley Eager for Another Opportunity
NASHVILLE – It’s been more than a month since Caleb Farley has taken a defensive snap. Might a hamstring injury to starting cornerback Kristian Fulton give him a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, when the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos? Fulton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders
PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
Centre Daily
DeVonta Smith embraces supporting role on 8-0 Eagles
DeVonta Smith is more concerned with wins than catches. Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft, was expected to be an elite wide receiver. Smith had an outstanding rookie season with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Philadelphia Eagles...
Centre Daily
‘We’re Still Alive’: Aaron Donald Still Believes in Rams, Ready for Bout vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided not to retire this offseason for a reason. And while that reason certainly has to do with the $40 million raise he received in June, he still has the burning desire to win back-to-back Super Bowls. But first, he'll have to...
