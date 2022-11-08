Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
wnynewsnow.com
Newly Installed Display Lights Up The Night On Jamestown’s Waterfront
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to turn what otherwise could be an overlooked infrastructure element into a vibrant nighttime display is complete. Newly installed light displays are now in place at several landmarks around Jamestown’s waterfront. While officials have been testing the feature over the...
WGRZ TV
NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY. At 11:48 am an area of heavy snow was located from Niagara Falls to North Tonawanda moving at 15 mph. The heavy...
chautauquatoday.com
Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield
Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Be Instated Soon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – City of Jamestown officials are currently setting up two emergency homeless shelters, with plans to open before temperatures take a dive. There will be a total of two shelters, one at Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at 515 East 7th Street, and another at the Gateway Center on Water Street. Combined, each will house close to 30 beds.
wnynewsnow.com
Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
wnynewsnow.com
Lake Effect Snow Showers Through Sunday
JAMESTOWN – Mother Nature will provide the region with below average temperatures and some snow for the upcoming week. The National Weather Service continues with A Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM Sunday evening for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Lake effect snow showers will continue through the day on...
Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
chautauquatoday.com
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
wnynewsnow.com
National Weather Service To Host Winter SkyWarn Spotter Training
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo will be holding a winter storm spotter training session on Tuesday, November 15 in Mayville. The training will take place at the Chautauqua County Municipal Building in Mayville at 7 p.m. The session is free to attend but registration is required.
Help sought after man knocked off ATV in flood waters near Salamanca
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca. The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. This is to account for lake snow showers that could bring around 2 to 4 inches of snow on average, upwards of 6 in the higher elevations. This could lead to slippery or snowy road conditions throughout the duration of the advisory.
wnynewsnow.com
Cleanup Continues Following A Major Water Main Break In Mayville
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Cleanup work continues following a major water main break at the Chautauqua County Office Building in Mayville. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced on Friday that the temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. will continue through November 18,
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Outlines Their Snow Day Procedure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With snow in the forecast this weekend, Jamestown Public Schools has outlined their plan for school closing and cancelations. If schools are closed or have a delayed opening, JPS will make an announcement on area radio and television stations, and post on the JPS Facebook Page (@JamestownPublicSchools) and JPS Twitter feed (@JamestownSchool).
wnynewsnow.com
Fire Heavily Damages Sunset Bay Garage
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a garage fire in a northern Chautauqua County community. On Wednesday afternoon, several area fire crews responded to the lakeside community of Sunset Bay. The Sunset Bay Fire Company found heavy fire fully engulfing...
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser for St. Susan’s Center Happening Saturday
GREENHURST, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s local soup kitchen, the St. Susan’s Center, has teamed up with a local family bar hosting a fundraiser this weekend in Greenhurst. Jeff White of Pedro and the Smooth Cats will be performing at The House That Jack Built. Co-owner...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Teacher Walking Over 60 Miles For Charity This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown teacher is ‘walking’ the extra mile, over 60 specifically, to the Buffalo Bills stadium as part of a fundraiser for local youth this weekend. Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order...
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
Comments / 1