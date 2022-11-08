NEW YORK, NY (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nonprofits and community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks can strengthen safety and security measures through newly made available state funding. At $50 million, the new funding represents the largest amount dedicated by the state ever for this purpose and for the first-time ever, cyber security projects will be considered.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO