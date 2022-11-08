Read full article on original website
New York Election highlights
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – As ballots are still being counted in some New York State counties, we’re breaking down highlights from election night and what the returns are showing today. Around midnight Wednesday, Kathy Hochul declared victory as the projected winner. Later in the day, Republican challenger Lee...
Number of elected female governors breaks new record
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – This year’s mid-term election set a new record for female governors. Across the nation, ten women were elected governor, and two races yet to be called, have female candidates on each side. Therefore, in total for 2023, the nation will have 12 women in gubernatorial offices.
Democrats Return With Major Election Wins In Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In Pennsylvania, Democrats closed out election night with some major wins, capturing races for U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor. However, their success may expand beyond the U.S. Senate and Governor’s Mansion and into the lower chamber of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Democratic...
$50 million In State Funding Aims To Improve Non-profit Safety
NEW YORK, NY (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nonprofits and community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks can strengthen safety and security measures through newly made available state funding. At $50 million, the new funding represents the largest amount dedicated by the state ever for this purpose and for the first-time ever, cyber security projects will be considered.
