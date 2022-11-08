Related
As USM speaks on welfare scandal, students and faculty ask ‘what other secrets lie below the surface?’
The University of Southern Mississippi broke its silence on its role in the unfolding welfare scandal on Thursday after members of the faculty senate executive committee presented a draft of a blistering letter last week to the new president, Joe Paul, and the interim provost. At a meeting Friday, when...
IHL Board president says USM should repay welfare funds
STARKVILLE — Tom Duff, the president of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, said in an interview Thursday that the University of Southern Mississippi should repay $5 million in welfare funds used to construct a volleyball stadium. Though the state has, so far, opted not to include...
Mississippi Today
Jackson, MS
ABOUT
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.https://mississippitoday.org/
