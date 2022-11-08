ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

The Promise of Free Education Is Alive and Well

Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. It’s been six years since the Promise program began providing regional high school graduates the opportunity to attend Santa Barbara City College full-time, free of charge, for up to two years. With the pandemic throwing all kinds of curveballs into the higher education system, we asked SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green for an update on what’s going on with the program today.
Santa Barbara Independent

Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools

Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Fredda B Meisel

Fredda Meisel has passed away after a brief illness in which, over a few weeks, she charmed a bevy of health care providers and hospice angels. Her journey here complete, Fredda expressed “looking forward to the next journey”, to reunite with her lifetime soul mate, Dr. Harris “Bubs” Meisel, as previously agreed, “right up there” on the third star of Orion’s belt.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members

A new program operated by Good Samaritan Shelter is helping provide some of the most vulnerable community members living in Santa Barbara County find permanent housing. The post Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Serving upa Love of Literature

Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. There are so many different philosophies about education, but one of the few things we can almost universally agree on is that a love of reading goes hand in hand with learning. With an eye (and an ear, and a belly full of quiche, fruit, and doughnuts) toward nurturing that love of literature, the Santa Barbara County Education Office hosted its annual Breakfast with the Authors this fall for the 7th year!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Food for Thought

Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. The team at Santa Barbara Middle School has long had a vision of creating a true Community Kitchen that would be an industrial teaching kitchen to prepare school meals and provide cooking classes to students, as well as a place for community collaborations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Election Night 2022

Spirits were high on Tuesday evening as Democratic candidates, along with family and friends, gathered at the Timbers Roadhouse in Goleta to celebrate county and statewide election results. ‘Indy’ news reporter Ryan P. Cruz caught up with State Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and Santa Barbara City College trustee Charlotte Gullap-Moore to get their thoughts and feelings on the evening’s results.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Multi-agency emergency drill planned Monday

North County emergency services departments participating. – First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, all-hazard incident management team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street. In preparation for future...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles

When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve

Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Great House History Discoveries

I never know what I’ll find when I research the history of an older home. I researched more than 80 when I lived in the Chicago area, and more than 30 so far here in Santa Barbara. I’m looking for more local homes to write about — see details below! — and I could use your help. However, since I don’t have a house to write about this month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite discoveries in my work to date.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Importance of Self-Care as We Approach the Holiday Season

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The holiday season can be a time of joy for many, but can also bring feelings of stress and can be especially challenging for those impacted by mental illness. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. A NAMI study showed that 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. The pandemic has raised conversations of mental health to the forefront and as we enter the holiday season, conversations of mental health and self-care could not be more important.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine

Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine (94) went home to be with her Lord on September 25, 2022. Born in Watertown, Massachusetts in 1928 to William and Marion Donaldson, and moving to Santa Barbara at age 8 with brothers Don and Jack. Wilda graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946. Home...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition

The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

