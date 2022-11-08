Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Teacher’s Fund Celebrates a Milestone: $2 Million in 20 Years Raised for Local Schools
The Teacher’s Fund celebrated its 20th year by hitting a significant milestone thanks to strong community support during its annual Back-to-School Drive: the non-profit serving Santa Barbara-area educators surpassed the $2 million mark. The Teacher’s Fund set an ambitious goal this year for its drive – and far exceeded...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Promise of Free Education Is Alive and Well
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. It’s been six years since the Promise program began providing regional high school graduates the opportunity to attend Santa Barbara City College full-time, free of charge, for up to two years. With the pandemic throwing all kinds of curveballs into the higher education system, we asked SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green for an update on what’s going on with the program today.
Santa Barbara Independent
Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fredda B Meisel
Fredda Meisel has passed away after a brief illness in which, over a few weeks, she charmed a bevy of health care providers and hospice angels. Her journey here complete, Fredda expressed “looking forward to the next journey”, to reunite with her lifetime soul mate, Dr. Harris “Bubs” Meisel, as previously agreed, “right up there” on the third star of Orion’s belt.
Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members
A new program operated by Good Samaritan Shelter is helping provide some of the most vulnerable community members living in Santa Barbara County find permanent housing. The post Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Serving upa Love of Literature
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. There are so many different philosophies about education, but one of the few things we can almost universally agree on is that a love of reading goes hand in hand with learning. With an eye (and an ear, and a belly full of quiche, fruit, and doughnuts) toward nurturing that love of literature, the Santa Barbara County Education Office hosted its annual Breakfast with the Authors this fall for the 7th year!
Santa Barbara Independent
Food for Thought
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. The team at Santa Barbara Middle School has long had a vision of creating a true Community Kitchen that would be an industrial teaching kitchen to prepare school meals and provide cooking classes to students, as well as a place for community collaborations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Election Night 2022
Spirits were high on Tuesday evening as Democratic candidates, along with family and friends, gathered at the Timbers Roadhouse in Goleta to celebrate county and statewide election results. ‘Indy’ news reporter Ryan P. Cruz caught up with State Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and Santa Barbara City College trustee Charlotte Gullap-Moore to get their thoughts and feelings on the evening’s results.
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrates America Recycles Day
The event will be held at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill and feature a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event with no-contact pickup.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s First Mobile Market.
Multi-agency emergency drill planned Monday
North County emergency services departments participating. – First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, all-hazard incident management team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street. In preparation for future...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Ventura County Reporter
Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve
Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
Santa Barbara Independent
Great House History Discoveries
I never know what I’ll find when I research the history of an older home. I researched more than 80 when I lived in the Chicago area, and more than 30 so far here in Santa Barbara. I’m looking for more local homes to write about — see details below! — and I could use your help. However, since I don’t have a house to write about this month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite discoveries in my work to date.
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Importance of Self-Care as We Approach the Holiday Season
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The holiday season can be a time of joy for many, but can also bring feelings of stress and can be especially challenging for those impacted by mental illness. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. A NAMI study showed that 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. The pandemic has raised conversations of mental health to the forefront and as we enter the holiday season, conversations of mental health and self-care could not be more important.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine
Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine (94) went home to be with her Lord on September 25, 2022. Born in Watertown, Massachusetts in 1928 to William and Marion Donaldson, and moving to Santa Barbara at age 8 with brothers Don and Jack. Wilda graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946. Home...
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
kclu.org
Voters say no to changing Port Hueneme's name; Yes to new sales tax for public safety in Goleta
Voters in one South Coast community are apparently happy with its name. Port Hueneme residents faced a simple question: should they change the city’s name to Hueneme Beach? The idea was to make it more attractive to visitors. Voters said no in a big way, by a 68% to 32% margin.
Comments / 0