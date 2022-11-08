Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The holiday season can be a time of joy for many, but can also bring feelings of stress and can be especially challenging for those impacted by mental illness. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. A NAMI study showed that 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. The pandemic has raised conversations of mental health to the forefront and as we enter the holiday season, conversations of mental health and self-care could not be more important.

