Related
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Yardbarker
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Steelers LB TJ Watt To Return On A Limited Snap Count In Week 10, While CB William Jackson III “Hobbled” With Ongoing Back Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher, TJ Watt will return to the lineup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. While we await the official announcement for him to be activated off the IR, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters on Thursday that Watt will play. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since the team’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll's perceived wristband dig
Earlier this week, Carroll seemed to take a jab at his former longtime quarterback in Seattle when giving praise to Smith, who has guided the team to a surprising 6-3 record this fall. "If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help," the coach told Seattle...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Yardbarker
Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett explains why QB Russell Wilson began wearing wristband
Russell Wilson wore a wristband for the first time this season during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The change has become a big topic of conversation, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain on Thursday how it came about. Hackett indicated to reporters...
Yardbarker
Steelers Keeping T.J. Watt on Snap Count Against Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a huge lift on defense this week when they take on the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and will play for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
FOX Sports
Steelers hope Watt's return provides a spark as Saints visit
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch. Not...
Yardbarker
Bills have strong contingency plan at QB if Josh Allen has to miss time
The Buffalo Bills have a great contingency plan if quarterback Josh Allen misses time on the field. With the possible MVP candidate dealing with a UCL injury in his elbow, there is a possibility he will miss Sunday's game against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum would take...
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Three Roster Moves
Reynolds, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad. He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract...
Yardbarker
Steelers Unsure if CB William Jackson Will Play This Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers made some key additions at the trade deadline. Some were natural - linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive back Damontae Kazee have returned to practice after suffering injuries earlier in the season - but they also reached into the trade market to add cornerback William Jackson III, a veteran from Washington.
Yardbarker
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has taken a big step forward in one category
In a prove-it year, New York Giants fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones is playing his best football. The 25-year-old has been instrumental in the Giants’ spectacular 6-2 start. Jones has always had traits that gave up him a chance to be a great player. His athleticism, ability to throw the...
Yardbarker
What’s Going On With The Dolphins Defense
I feel like I’m watching the 2021 season again with the Miami Dolphins defense in the first half of this season. Last year, this defense ranked at the bottom of major categories 3rd down defense, sacks, etc. The difference this year is the Dolphins are winning games despite the defense. When was the last time you could say that? The Dolphins’ offense has picked this team up, but the defense will have to start performing better, especially with a brutal three-game road trip around the corner. The defense has been the strength of this team over the last few years and the reason they have been in playoff contention. It’s also why head coach Mike McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, most of the defensive coaches, and the players. However, here we go again. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t getting off the field consistently, pressuring the quarterback, or forcing turnovers. What is the problem?
Yardbarker
Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question
Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor. The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the...
