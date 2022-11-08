ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FADER

Takeoff’s family announce “Celebration of Life” for November 11

Takeoff's funeral arrangements have been made public one week after the rapper was shot and killed. The event will be held on Friday, November 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III officiating the service and providing the eulogy for the late Migos star.
Action News Jax

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
Daily Mail

Thousands of fans pack Atlanta arena for Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral after he was shot dead at bowling alley in Texas

TMZ.com

Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death

Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial. The 2 were dressed in all black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.
musictimes.com

Takeoff Funeral Date, Venue Confirmed: Will It Be Open to the Public?

Details of Takeoff's funeral have been finalized after the rapper's tragic and horrifying death. Families, friends, and fans of Takeoff have been emotional since the rapper's untimely passing following a shooting incident on Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. They continuously support each other and shower him with love amid the dark moment in the hip-hop industry.
KHOU

Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos

HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
