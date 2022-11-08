Read full article on original website
Takeoff Funeral Photos: Thousands Mourn Slain Migos Rapper at Memorial
The Celebration of Life for Takeoff was hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 11, 2022.
The FADER
Takeoff’s family announce “Celebration of Life” for November 11
Takeoff's funeral arrangements have been made public one week after the rapper was shot and killed. The event will be held on Friday, November 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III officiating the service and providing the eulogy for the late Migos star.
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
Thousands of fans pack Atlanta arena for Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral after he was shot dead at bowling alley in Texas
Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper's image.
Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death
Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial. The 2 were dressed in all black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Funeral Date, Venue Confirmed: Will It Be Open to the Public?
Details of Takeoff's funeral have been finalized after the rapper's tragic and horrifying death. Families, friends, and fans of Takeoff have been emotional since the rapper's untimely passing following a shooting incident on Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. They continuously support each other and shower him with love amid the dark moment in the hip-hop industry.
Funeral For Takeoff Will Take Place At State Farm Arena
The funeral service for Migos rapper Takeoff will take place this coming Friday (Nov. 11) at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. The post Funeral For Takeoff Will Take Place At State Farm Arena appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Migos rapper Takeoff mourned after Houston shooting
Fans react on Twitter to Migos rapper Takeoff's deadly shooting. The rapper was killed early Tuesday.
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
