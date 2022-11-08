ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway

Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!
Giant Arctic Slide, Bumper Cars, Arcade in the D

As the weather gets cooler, the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit is heating up with fun and excitement. “We wanted to capture that wintertime essence and still have something fun and active for people to move around and enjoy right in the heart of Downtown Detroit,” Kyle Black, the owner of Rollercade Detroit, told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. During the summer, Rollercade Detroit runs the Roller Skating Rink at the Monroe Street Midway, now they are rolling out something new and unique: Bumper Cars! “We basically have a synthetic ice rink and we’re going to operate some bumper cars right on top of that ice.” Bumper cars at the Midway is just the tip of the iceberg. “The Arctic Slide it is 20 feet tall and 80 feet long and it is free for everyone. It’s a blast,” Justin Jacobs, Owner of Come Play Detroit, said. In addition to the Arctic Slide that’s free to the public, there’s a full arcade on-site located under a heated tent. “They have tickets so you can win prizes, and games for all ages,“ Jacobs said. The miniature golf has been transformed into “Puck Putt,” which is essentially “Putt, Putt” with a hockey theme.
Get a view beneath the surface of a pond at this Metropark

When it comes to Metroparks, you probably know of all the big ones - Kensington Metropark in Milford, Stony Creek in Shelby Township, or Lower Huron in Belleville. Well, one park that doesn’t get much attention is Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and it has one of the coolest views around!
Oakland County man gets prison time for hijacking valuable Instagram accounts, cellphone numbers

CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County man was sentenced to prison for conducting schemes to hijack valuable Instagram accounts and cellphone numbers. Officials said Anthony Joseph Carlson, 25, of Clarkston, operated a “SIM swapping” fraud scheme in which he tricked cellphone service providers into reassigning numbers to new phones that he controlled.
Activists take fight to Detroit City Council, push for answers into death of Porter Burks

DETROIT – Activists took their fight to Detroit City Council as they pushed for answers into the shooting death of Porter Burks. The 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed by officers last month during a mental health crisis. Since Porter’s death, activists have been calling for the department to release the names of the officers involved in his death.
