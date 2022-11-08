Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway
Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Arctic Slide, Bumper Cars, Arcade in the D
As the weather gets cooler, the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit is heating up with fun and excitement. “We wanted to capture that wintertime essence and still have something fun and active for people to move around and enjoy right in the heart of Downtown Detroit,” Kyle Black, the owner of Rollercade Detroit, told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. During the summer, Rollercade Detroit runs the Roller Skating Rink at the Monroe Street Midway, now they are rolling out something new and unique: Bumper Cars! “We basically have a synthetic ice rink and we’re going to operate some bumper cars right on top of that ice.” Bumper cars at the Midway is just the tip of the iceberg. “The Arctic Slide it is 20 feet tall and 80 feet long and it is free for everyone. It’s a blast,” Justin Jacobs, Owner of Come Play Detroit, said. In addition to the Arctic Slide that’s free to the public, there’s a full arcade on-site located under a heated tent. “They have tickets so you can win prizes, and games for all ages,“ Jacobs said. The miniature golf has been transformed into “Puck Putt,” which is essentially “Putt, Putt” with a hockey theme.
ClickOnDetroit.com
102-year-old World War II Veteran from Detroit hopes to dance again after heart attack
DETROIT – A World War II veteran from Detroit had major heart surgery this year at 102 years old, but continues to fight and he hopes to hit the dance floor again. Houston Pritchett of Detroit may be 102 years old, but he hasn’t missed a step. In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old student charged for allegedly bringing loaded gun to Roseville High School
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 16-year-old Macomb County student faces a felony charge after bringing a loaded weapon to school. The student was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced the charges Thursday, stating the student was charged as a juvenile with one...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland University students push back against proposed development on school’s East Campus
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Students at Oakland University are pushing back against a planned development on the school’s East Campus. The Student Congress said that development could put luxury homes, or even a boutique hotel, on what was once the Meadow Brook Hall estate. There is a lot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Several hospitalized following explosion at Oakland County apartment community -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex. Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a view beneath the surface of a pond at this Metropark
When it comes to Metroparks, you probably know of all the big ones - Kensington Metropark in Milford, Stony Creek in Shelby Township, or Lower Huron in Belleville. Well, one park that doesn’t get much attention is Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and it has one of the coolest views around!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Livonia faces lawsuit over rejected housing plan on former Wonderland Mall lot
A well-known local development company is suing the city of Livonia for what they claim was an unfair process over proposed housing on a part of the old Wonderland Mall property. Schostak Brothers & Company, a Livonia-based development and real estate company, is suing the city for millions in damages,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County man gets prison time for hijacking valuable Instagram accounts, cellphone numbers
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County man was sentenced to prison for conducting schemes to hijack valuable Instagram accounts and cellphone numbers. Officials said Anthony Joseph Carlson, 25, of Clarkston, operated a “SIM swapping” fraud scheme in which he tricked cellphone service providers into reassigning numbers to new phones that he controlled.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Activists take fight to Detroit City Council, push for answers into death of Porter Burks
DETROIT – Activists took their fight to Detroit City Council as they pushed for answers into the shooting death of Porter Burks. The 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed by officers last month during a mental health crisis. Since Porter’s death, activists have been calling for the department to release the names of the officers involved in his death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police shoot, kill woman suffering mental health crisis on city’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer shot and killed a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Meyers Road and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. Officials say Detroit police were called to the neighborhood of a woman with a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Michigan, final 12 contenders fit into College Football Playoff hierarchy (all possible scenarios)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan is among a dozen teams that still have realistic College Football Playoff hopes, and after a weekend of upsets and widespread chaos, a clearer hierarchy within the playoff race is starting to take shape. : Why new College Football Playoff rankings still don’t look...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m a miracle’: Eastpointe family shares experience with long-term effects of RSV
DETROIT – An Eastpointe family shared their experience with the long-term effects of RSV. Nicole Miele-Kerns said her son Noah was six weeks old when she began noticing the symptoms. “I could like see his ribs contracting in and out, and I could hear the congestion and the wheezing,”...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Newly elected Ann Arbor District Library trustee Aidan Sova makes history
ANN ARBOR – Aidan Sova has become the youngest ever Black person to be elected to public office in the city after winning a seat on the Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees. Sova, 23, announced the significance of his victory in a tweet on Wednesday. The University...
