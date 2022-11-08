As the weather gets cooler, the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit is heating up with fun and excitement. “We wanted to capture that wintertime essence and still have something fun and active for people to move around and enjoy right in the heart of Downtown Detroit,” Kyle Black, the owner of Rollercade Detroit, told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. During the summer, Rollercade Detroit runs the Roller Skating Rink at the Monroe Street Midway, now they are rolling out something new and unique: Bumper Cars! “We basically have a synthetic ice rink and we’re going to operate some bumper cars right on top of that ice.” Bumper cars at the Midway is just the tip of the iceberg. “The Arctic Slide it is 20 feet tall and 80 feet long and it is free for everyone. It’s a blast,” Justin Jacobs, Owner of Come Play Detroit, said. In addition to the Arctic Slide that’s free to the public, there’s a full arcade on-site located under a heated tent. “They have tickets so you can win prizes, and games for all ages,“ Jacobs said. The miniature golf has been transformed into “Puck Putt,” which is essentially “Putt, Putt” with a hockey theme.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO