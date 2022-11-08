Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Jews in Germany’s far-right party feeling buyer’s remorse
In October 2018, around two dozen Jews met in a nondescript conference hall in Wiesbaden, outnumbered by reporters, to inaugurate the Jewish faction of the right-wing Alternative for Deutschland party (JAfD). Going against the condemnation of an alliance of established German-Jewish groups who castigated the AfD as racist towards Jews and Muslims alike, these right-wing Jews argued that the party was “kosher” and could serve as a protector of German Jews given its leaders’ pro-Israel, anti-Muslim immigration positions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yad Vashem releases rare photos of Kristallnacht pogrom
A newly discovered photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Museum, features rare photos of the events of the November Pogrom of 1938, termed “Kristallnacht” by the Nazis. The museum released the photos to the public on Wednesday. The album contains photographs of vandalized Jewish...
Cleveland Jewish News
With a dark winter looming in Ukraine, Jewish groups send generators and other support
(JTA) — Since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Jewish groups from around the world have flooded the country with support, from food to medical care to evacuations. Now, as temperatures fall and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid ramp up, those groups are directing their efforts toward...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Federations allocate $7 million to support JDC’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Thursday announced a new allocation of $7 million in aid to Ukraine in response to widespread power outages as well as in anticipation of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country this winter. JFNA’s allocation will help fund the relief efforts...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president calls for ‘renewable Middle East’ at COP27, but some call it a pipedream
Israeli President Isaac Herzog went beyond reaffirming his country’s 2021 commitment to fight climate change at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt at Sharm el-Sheikh. On Nov. 7, Herzog presented a far-reaching vision of a sustainable energy infrastructure serving as the foundation for Middle East...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Comments / 0